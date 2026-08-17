'Finally had everything go to plan' – New Zealand's Matthew Wilson moves past foiled finishes to claim first Life Time Grand Prix podium in Leadville

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24-year-old comes second on debut at Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB after sprinting to the line with six-time winner Keegan Swenson

Matthew Wilson after crossing the line at the Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB
Matthew Wilson after crossing the line at the Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB (Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix Series / Dan Hughes)

There may have been a sense of having been here before for Matthew Wilson (Scott Sports USA-Shimano) as he was out front in prime position for a top result in the final stages of the race at the Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB on Saturday. The rider from New Zealand had, after all, looked every bit a sure thing for the podium in Bentonville at Big Sugar last year, when he was out front with Matt Beers (Specialized Off-Road), only for a sliced sidewall to curtail his run.

On Saturday in Colorado, however, the Life Time Grand Prix podium result that he had been searching for finally came when the 24-year-old delivered a Leadville debut to remember. He took off from the four rider break with Keegan Swenson (Specialized Off-Road) in the last three miles of the 102-mile race. This time Wilson stayed in the race for victory right to the line, coming second to six-time winner Swenson in a sprint finish.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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