Visma-Lease a Bike confirm Fabio Jakobsen joins team 'with immediate effect' after Picnic-PostNL departure

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Dutch squad bet on themselves to successfully rehabilitate struggling 29-year-old sprinter with one-year deal – Analysis

Team Picnic PostNL&#039;s Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen
Picnic-PostNL announced Fabio Jakobsen's departure earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Less than two weeks after Picnic-PostNL announced that Fabio Jakobsen would be leaving the team with immediate effect, Visma-Lease a Bike have confirmed the Dutch sprinter's signing on a deal through 2027.

Jakobsen, 29, has 46 pro wins to his name, including a Tour de France stage, five stages of the Vuelta a España, two editions of Scheldeprijs, and the 2022 European road title. However, he's struggled with health issues in recent seasons, including double iliac artery surgery in early 2025.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the mad world of the Volta a Portugal.

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