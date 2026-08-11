'Iconic Powerline not being part of the race is devastating but it's even more devastating that the mountain is on fire' - Melisa Rollins aims for second win at Leadville Trail 100 MTB

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2024 winner of high-altitude Colorado race will debut colours as US champion from recent marathon cross-country mountain bike nationals

Melisa Rollins rides to second overall for elite women at 2025 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, and she was first among the Life Time Grand Prix competitors
Melisa Rollins rides to second overall for elite women at 2025 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, and she was first among the Life Time Grand Prix competitors (Image credit: Life Time)

2024 Leadville Trail 100 MTB winner Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) relocated in early August to the two-mile-high Colorado town to acclimate and train for Saturday's race. The trip had been in doubt with wildfires still burning in the region and organisers scrambling to solidify permits for a modified route in time for the August 15 start.

"They could probably get creative [with a harder new route], but I just think it would be too challenging. I mean, this race is too big," Rollins told Cyclingnews about losing key sections at Powerline as well as Sugarloaf Mountain and Hagerman Pass Road.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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