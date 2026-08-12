From Tour de France Femmes debut to Leadville MTB 100 launch, Unbound winner Rosa Klöser's journey of discovery continues

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'I learned that I have a lot to learn' says Canyon-SRAM rider after completing first Grand Tour

TOURNON-SUR-RHONE, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: (L-R) Zoe Backstedt of Great Britain and Maria Rosa Kloser of Germany and Team Canyon//SRAM Racing zondacrypto during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 6 a 153.4km stage from Montbrison to Tournon-sur-Rhon / #UCIWWT / on August 06, 2026 in Tournon-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Rosa Klöser delivers a bottle to her Canyon-SRAM teammate Zoe Backstedt on stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosa Klöser may have just spent nine days racing the Tour de France Femmes, supporting her Canyon-SRAM teammate Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney in a finely balanced battle for yellow, but just because that huge challenge has been completed doesn't mean the time has now come for the German rider to put her feet up. Instead, the multi-discipline racer and Life Time Grand Prix competitor has another entirely different debut ahead at Leadville Trail 100 MTB.

The unconventional path, however, is well-trodden territory for the rider who made a late entry into competitive cycling while still a PhD student. She went from being a commuter, to a local racer in 2022, became a gravel racer in 2023 and then quickly rose to the top of the gravel world in 2024 by winning Unbound 200 on debut. Klöser then also joined Canyon-SRAM on the road in 2025 and quickly proved her competence in another discipline, debuting at Paris-Roubaix in her first season and coming a more than respectable 31st, all while still delivering results near the top of the results table in gravel.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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