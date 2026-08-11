Quinn Simmons returns to Leadville Trail 100 MTB seven years on from his extraordinary teenage debut

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Colorado native last competed at high-elevation mountain bike race in 2019 when he finished second

Quinn Simmons of USA celebrates the &#039;best team&#039; trophy for Lidl-Trek during the podium ceremony following Stage 21 of the 2026 Tour de France
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) takes the podium as part of the best team award ceremonies at the 2026 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) has big plans for his first race after the Tour de France, lining up for Leadville Trail 100 MTB on Saturday.

It has been seven years since he last competed at the 100-mile mountain bike endurance race in his home state of Colorado, when at 18 years of age he finished second to three-time winner Howard Grotts. That race was eventful, as Simmons started well back in the field, overcame a flat tyre and crossed the finish line ahead of then-WorldTour riders Lachlan Morton (EF Education) and Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo).

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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