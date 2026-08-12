Leadville Trail 100 MTB continues with modified route in 2026 due to area impact from wildfires

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32nd edition of Colorado mountain bike endurance race replaces gravel sections used at Powerline, Hagerman Pass Road and Sugarloaf Mountain with more pavement

Keegan Swenson encounters two-way traffic at 2025 Leadville Trail 100 MTB on his way to a fifth victory
Keegan Swenson encounters two-way traffic at 2025 Leadville Trail 100 MTB on his way to a fifth victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik returns for a 32nd edition and, for the first time, has a modified route. Organisers Life Time were able to continue with planning for this year's mountain bike endurance race after Colorado wildfires caused a large swath of the area in Lake County to be evacuated and then closed through the end of September. By early August, just two weeks before the race, Life Time was able to confirm a 102-mile route, or 101.3 miles on the Strava map, reduced by less than three miles from previous years.

The climb to Columbine Mine, elevation 12,424 feet above sea level, remains the main pinnacle on the out-and-back course, as it has since the first race in 1994. This year, this climb, and the tricky descent with rough double-track dirt and two-way traffic, will be even more pivotal as the finishing climbs were removed. With no Powerline climb with 20 miles to go, and its menacing sections above 20% gradient, the new return to Leadville will be about positioning and proper hydration once at the bottom of Columbine with 43 miles to go.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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