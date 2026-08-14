Portuguese president, prime minister express 'deep sorrow' and condolences as tributes pour in following tragic death of Finlay Tarling

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Welsh rider's death in Volta a Portugal leaves cycling community in mourning

Finlay Tarling presents his mother with a bunch of flowers for the support she has given him ahead of stage 5 of the Tour of Great Britain
Finlay Tarling with family at the Tour of Britain in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Condolences and tributes to Finlay Tarling have poured in over social media following the Welsh rider's tragic death during the Volta a Portugal on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Tarling died after a collision with a vehicle midway through stage 8 of the race from Melgaço to Fafe. A driver unaffiliated with the race reportedly entered the route leading to the fatal crash, the details of which have yet to be officially confirmed.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.