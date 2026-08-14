Portuguese president, prime minister express 'deep sorrow' and condolences as tributes pour in following tragic death of Finlay Tarling

Finlay Tarling with family at the Tour of Britain in 2025

Condolences and tributes to Finlay Tarling have poured in over social media following the Welsh rider's tragic death during the Volta a Portugal on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Tarling died after a collision with a vehicle midway through stage 8 of the race from Melgaço to Fafe. A driver unaffiliated with the race reportedly entered the route leading to the fatal crash, the details of which have yet to be officially confirmed.

Portuguese President António José Seguro issued a statement expressing 'deep sorrow' after hearing of the incident.

"The President of the Republic expresses his deep sorrow for the tragic death of the young British cyclist Finlay Tarling, of the NSN Development Team, which occurred this Friday during the Melgaço–Fafe stage of the 87th Volta a Portugal," a statement on the presidential website read.

"At 19 years old, Finlay Tarling took to the road, dedicated to the sport he loved and which he honored, and his death saddens the peloton, the race, and the country that welcomed him.

"President António José Seguro also expresses his solidarity with the Board of Directors of the Volta a Portugal and the Portuguese Cycling Federation, who are facing one of the most painful moments in the history of the race, praising the dignity of the decisions taken in memory and respect for the athlete.

"The President of the Republic offers his deepest condolences to the family of Finlay Tarling, to his teammates at NSN Development Team, and to the entire cycling community, joining in their grief with deep emotion."

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Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro also issued a statement on social media, writing, "I have just been informed of the accident that tragically claimed the life of cyclist Finlay Tarling, from the NSN Development Team, at the Volta a Portugal. This is news that leaves us deeply shaken. On behalf of the Government of Portugal, I send my heartfelt condolences to his family, his team, and the entire peloton."

UCI President David Lappartient posted his own statement in addition to an official UCI post, writing, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Finlay Tarling during today’s Volta a Portugal.

"At just 19 years old, Finlay was a young rider with his whole future ahead of him. His loss is a profound tragedy for his family, his teammates and the entire cycling community."

The team of the Volta a Portugal leader Alexis Guerin, Anicolor-Campicarn, also issued a statement, writing, "The Anicolor Campicarn Cycling Team deeply regrets the death of Finlay Tarling, a 19-year-old British cyclist from the NSN Development Team, following a serious accident during the 8th stage of the Volta a Portugal 2026, between Melgaço and Fafe.

"The stage was neutralized and subsequently cancelled by the organization, with no sporting classification or podium ceremony, as a sign of respect and mourning.

"The Anicolor Campicarn Cycling Team joins in the grief of Finlay Tarling's family and friends, as well as all his teammates at NSN Development Team, at a time that deeply affects the entire peloton and the Volta a Portugal.

"At this moment, the sport takes a back seat. The team awaits clarification from the organization, the Portuguese Cycling Federation, and the competent authorities regarding the circumstances of what happened and the course of the upcoming days of the competition."

Outside of official statements, numerous teams, riders and took to social media to express their sympathy, a selection of which are embedded below.

The UCI is deeply saddened by the tragic death of British rider Finlay Tarling, who passed away following a serious accident during today’s 8th stage of the Volta a Portugal.The UCI extends its deepest condolences to Finlay’s family, friends, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/gGjpsNtE1TAugust 14, 2026

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today. Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PI3uWkPmvCAugust 14, 2026

Life just isn’t fair… Fucking cycling!I knew Fin personally. Such a great guy and such a sad loss.Thinking of his family and everyone close to him❤️August 14, 2026

Rest in peace, Fin.🌟Our deepest condolences to his loved onesWe stand with you all @NSNCyclingTeam https://t.co/PxXdoZZvP5August 14, 2026

La Volta a Catalunya vol expressar el seu més sentit condol per la mort de Finlay Tarling durant el dia d'avui. Traslladem tot el suport possible a l'equip, amics i familiars en aquests moments tràgics. https://t.co/hn3vFkQBXSAugust 14, 2026

Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, friends, and team of Finlay Tarling. https://t.co/qgsJEQVaBBAugust 14, 2026

Our thoughts are with Finlay Tarling’s family, friends and everyone at @NSNCyclingTeam Development Team. Such a terrible and heartbreaking loss. Rest in peace, Finlay. 🖤 https://t.co/Gg0odCfbeVAugust 14, 2026

Our deepest condolences to Finlay's family and friends, and to the whole NSN Cycling TeamRest in peaceAugust 14, 2026

Terrible news again. My condolences to the family and friends. R.I.P https://t.co/Ygqsm9f2fKAugust 14, 2026

Desde el Movistar Team queremos trasladar nuestras más sinceras condolencias por el fallecimiento de Finlay Tarling.Todo nuestro cariño y apoyo para su familia, sus compañeros del @NSNCyclingTeam y sus amigos.Descansa en paz. https://t.co/IIvqQswUZpAugust 14, 2026

We are deeply saddened by this tragic news. Our thoughts are with Finlay’s family, friends, teammates and everyone at NSN Cycling and Development Team during this incredibly difficult time.Rest in peace, Finlay 🖤August 14, 2026