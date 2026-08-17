One of the worst-kept secrets in transfer news this year was finally confirmed on Monday when it was announced that one of the sport's leading young sprinters and one-day specialists, Arnaud De Lie, will moving on from Lotto-Intermarché to Tudor in 2027.

Lotto-Intermarché already confirmed this morning that De Lie would be leaving after six seasons with the squad, and what little lingering speculation there might have been about his destination only lasted a few hours before Tudor announced the 24-year-old was heading to the Swiss ProTeam for 2027.

Seemingly as at home on the cobbles as he is in 'pure' sprints, De Lie's versatility as a racer has seen him take 35 victories to date in events as diverse as the overall of the Renewi Tour and the Tour of Denmark, the GP de Québec, the Belgian National Championships, the Tro Bro Léon and the GP de Plouay.

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However, his four Grand Tours to date have not seen him capture a single victory. This year, the second rollercoaster season he has had due to injury and illness, he fell sick in both the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia and had to abandon both races before the first week was complete.

So far De Lie has had just two wins this season, both on home terrain in southern Belgium: the Famenne Classic, which he has won three times in the last four years and a stage of the Tour de Wallonie.

Lotto-Intermarché published an emotive farewell message to De Lie, who has been one of their best-known riders both in their amateur squad and then as a pro, where he racked up nine victories in his first year, 2022 and 10 in his second.

"You joined us as a young rider with big dreams. You will leave having become one of the biggest names in the peloton," the post read.

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"Belgian Champion, WorldTour winner, already 35 pro wins. We are proud to have witnessed your growth, and even prouder to have played a part in it."

In the Tudor press release announcing his signing for a notably long four-year deal, De Lie said he "I can’t wait to get started! My priority is to settle in, get to know the team, and keep improving as a rider.

"Instead of talking about big goals right away, I want to work hard and see how far we can progress together. That’s the key to long-term success."

Tudor have recently announced three contract extensions with some of their best-known riders through to 2028: Classics specialist and former Tour de France stage winner Matteo Trentin and 35-year-old Marco Haller, winner of the Cyclassis Hamburg and also a gifted one-day racer who confirmed this would be the final contract of his career. In addition, earlier this week, recent Tour de Pologne winner Marco Brenner also was confirmed as having extended his contract with Tudor.

Making the most of what remains of his time with Lotto-Intermarché, De Lie has already been confirmed as a starter at the Renewi Tour, which he won last year, and the two rounds of the World Tour in Canada in Québec and Montréal.