Leading sprinter and Classics specialist Arnaud De Lie confirms signing with Tudor until end of 2030

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Versatile 24-year-old Belgian fastman moves on after six seasons with Lotto

2026 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne: Arnaud De Lie in action
Arnaud De Lie moves from the team he turned pro with (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the worst-kept secrets in transfer news this year was finally confirmed on Monday when it was announced that one of the sport's leading young sprinters and one-day specialists, Arnaud De Lie, will moving on from Lotto-Intermarché to Tudor in 2027.

Lotto-Intermarché already confirmed this morning that De Lie would be leaving after six seasons with the squad, and what little lingering speculation there might have been about his destination only lasted a few hours before Tudor announced the 24-year-old was heading to the Swiss ProTeam for 2027.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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