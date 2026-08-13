Leadville Trail 100 MTB contenders 2026 - Can anyone unseat Keegan Swenson and who can take the top spot vacated by Kate Courtney?

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Examining the elite riders inside the Life Time Grand Prix and the outside threats like Quinn Simmons and U23 rider Kylee Hanel

Keegan Swenson goes for a sixth consecutive men&#039;s victory at Leadville while former women&#039;s winners Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Melisa Rollins look to return to the top spot
Keegan Swenson goes for a sixth consecutive men's victory at Leadville while former women's winners Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Melisa Rollins look to return to the top spot (Image credit: Life Time)
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After a respite of two and a half months in the Life Time Grand Prix series calendar, Leadville Trail 100 MTB will kickstart the competition with its high-elevation 102-mile battle on August 15, a chance to reshuffle the tight overall standings and for other top stars to grab glory at the 'race across the sky'.

The Colorado event marks a shift in the series back to the flat bars – with Chequamegon MTB Festival and Little Sugar MTB next on the agenda in September and October. This mountain bike endurance race can throw a spanner in the works with nearly 10,000 feet of climbing, and altitude adaptation is rigorously tested across even a modified course, with the start in Leadville at 10,152 feet above sea level.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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