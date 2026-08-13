'We still have Columbine, it's still a climbing race' - Lauren Stephens returns from last year's Leadville DSQ for attempt at victory 16 years in the making

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Lauren Stephens (Aegis) rides solo on a climb at 2025 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, where she had the third best time for women but was disqualified for taking an improper feed
Lauren Stephens (Aegis) rides solo on a climb at 2025 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, where she had the third best time for women but was disqualified for taking an improper feed (Image credit: Life Time)

You won't find Lauren Stephen's name in the Leadville Trail 100 MTB results from 2025, though she did cross the finish line with a third-best time for women, for a brief time. Her effort in the mountain bike race was wiped away by a disqualification for accepting aid from a crew member outside an approved elite rider feed zone.

She admitted the mistake and took the hit, confirming to Cyclingnews hours after the race that she had "misunderstood the rules" for elite riders and took a bottle at an aid station for non-elites, adding, "I'm not proud of my mistake but I am proud of my performance."

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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