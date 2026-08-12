An altitude camp, 20-minute power PB, and abandoning Burgos - Inside the preparation for my first Grand Tour

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Luke Tuckwell walks us through the last six weeks of his life as he prepares for a debut at La Vuelta a España

Luke Tuckwell at the Vuelta a Burgos
Tuckwell is gearing up for his Grand Tour debut at La Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the early evening of the 22nd of August, I will hopefully be riding down the start ramp in Monaco for the opening stage of the 81st Vuelta a España. What lies in front of me are 21 days of racing, and a parcours that will take the peloton through four countries; notably one of those being my European home in Andorra.

But what culminates in my first Grand Tour is weeks of preparation before the depart, most of which goes unnoticed by the wider cycling community and is often done solo.

Luke Tuckwell
Luke Tuckwell
Columnist

Luke Tuckwell is an Australian professional cyclist who rides for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

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