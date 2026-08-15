Leadville Trail 100 MTB: Melisa Rollins earns second elite women's title after epic battle with Cecily Decker

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Decker recovers from late puncture for second while Lauren Stephens moves away from Sarah Lange for third place

Melisa Rollins celebrates a solo win at 2026 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, her second victory at the Colorado mountain bike race
Melisa Rollins celebrates a solo win at 2026 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, her second victory at the Colorado mountain bike race (Image credit: Life Time)
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Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) launched a late attack against Cecily Decker (PAS Racing) to win a second time at Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik. The 2024 champion returned to the top step of the podium in a time of 5:58:43 in the modified 102-mile mountain bike endurance race.

Decker had to stop twice in the final 12 miles to deal with a flat tyre, but was able to finish in second place, 4:47 back. Lauren Stephens (Aegis x LOE) accelerated away from chase partner Sarah Lange to claim third place, 11:31 off the fast time of Rollins.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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