Cramps and goosebumps as Wout van Aert beaten by training partner Daan Soete at Belgian Gravel Championships

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Second place Wout van Aert and winner Daan Soete pictured on the podium after the elite race at the Belgian Gravel Championships, Sunday 16 August 2026 in Grobbendonk. BELGA PHOTO ELIAS ROM (Photo by ELIAS ROM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Van Aert shakes hands with the new national champion, his close friend Daan Soete (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert wasn't able to pull off the national title at the Belgian Gravel Championships on Sunday, but he gave it a big crack and, in any case, he couldn't have picked a better winner.

Pulling on the red, yellow and black national champion's jersey was Daan Soete, the established gravel racer who is a long-time friend and training partner of Van Aert.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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