Patrick Lefevere cites 'ungrateful' Mark Cavendish in analysis of Primož Roglič's possible transfer to Lotto-Intermarché

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Former QuickStep boss had a habit for getting returns out of aging stars – and unceremoniously letting them go

FOUGERES, FRANCE - JUNE 29: Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step stage winner &amp; Green Points Jersey &amp; Patrick Lefevere of Belgium CEO Team manager of Deceuninck - Quick-Step celebrate at arrival during the 108th Tour de France 2021, Stage 4 a 150,4km stage from Redon to Fougères / @LeTour / #TDF2021 / on June 29, 2021 in Fougeres, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish with Patrick Lefevere while the pair were at QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere has weighed in on Primož Roglič's potential transfer to Lotto-Intermarché, citing Mark Cavendish, Philippe Gilbert, and Richard Virenque from his experience of negotiating contracts with aging stars.

Roglič, the 36-year-old five-time Grand Tour champion, is out of contract at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at the end of 2026 and has been linked with a surprise move to Belgian squad Lotto, where Lefevere was a director in the 1980s.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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