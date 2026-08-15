Michael Woods to come out of road retirement for home World Championships in Montréal

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38-year-old Canadian has been racing gravel and is making his Leadville MTB debut but it's soon back to three of the biggest road events

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Michael Woods of Canada with the bronze medal on the podium after the Men Elite Road Race of UCI 2018 Road World Championships on September 30, 2018 in Innsbruck-Tirol, Austria. (Photo by Andrea Kareth /SEPA.Media /Getty Images)
Michael Woods with the bronze medal for Canada with the Men's Elite Road Race at 2018 Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canada have unveiled their squads for the upcoming UCI Road World Championships on home soil, and there's plenty of quality but one name that stands out.

Michael Woods, the 28-year-old who retired from road racing at the end of 2025, is on the list of list of six names.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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