Pinarello-Q36.5 have announced that one of North America's most promising young racers, Andrew 'AJ' August, will be moving to their team in 2027.

The news comes hot on the heels of the 20-year-old from Rochester in the USA taking his first overall stage race win, the Czech Tour this weekend. In a breakthrough season, August has already won a rain-soaked, ultra-tough, stage of the Itzulia Basque Country this April and the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in February, racking up a total of five victories to date.

After spending his first three years at Netcompany Ineos, August will now be heading to Pinarello-Q36.5 as the Swiss-registered ProTeam continue to make some major additions to boost their 2027 lineup.

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Riders of the calibre of Tour de France stage winner and Swiss National Champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla), Australian allrounder Sebastian Berwick (Caja Rural-SegurosRGA) and promising young Czech sprinter Pavel Bittner (Picnic PostNL) had already been announced as signings prior to the confirmation that August will also be joining Pinarello-Q36.5 on a three-year deal.

"Racing in the US is completely different to racing in Europe, so it was a big transition, both as a junior and then as a professional," August said in a Pinarello-Q36.5 press release.

"Joining Ineos at 18 meant jumping straight into the deep end, but it allowed me to learn how cycling works at the highest level.

"From my first conversations with Pinarello-Q36.5, the professionalism of the team really impressed me. It gave me the strongest feeling that this is the best place to continue my development and become the best rider I can be."

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“Andrew is a rider who has impressed us for some time", Pinarello-Q36.5 team principal Doug Ryder added.

"At only 20 years old, he already has valuable WorldTour experience, and what stands out is how quickly he continues to develop.

"His performances this season, including two stage wins and the overall victory at the Czech Tour, show both his talent and his ability to turn potential into results."