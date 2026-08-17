Pinarello-Q36.5 sign deal with talented young American racer AJ August for 2027

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Recent winner of Czech Tour inks three-year contract with ProTeam as breakthrough season continues

2026 Itzulia Basque Country stage 6: Andrew August wins his first WorldTour race
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinarello-Q36.5 have announced that one of North America's most promising young racers, Andrew 'AJ' August, will be moving to their team in 2027.

The news comes hot on the heels of the 20-year-old from Rochester in the USA taking his first overall stage race win, the Czech Tour this weekend. In a breakthrough season, August has already won a rain-soaked, ultra-tough, stage of the Itzulia Basque Country this April and the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in February, racking up a total of five victories to date.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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