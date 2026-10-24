'The only way to beat Pogačar is through time trial kilometres' - Tom Dumoulin backs Remco Evenepoel at 2027 Tour de France

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Former pro says greatest time trial distance since 2013 'gets my heart racing' and may be the only way to tackle UAE dominance

Tom Dumoulin of Netherlands ex pro rider meets the media press at start prior to the stage eleven of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 179.8km from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins / #UCIWT / on July 12, 2023 in Clermont-Ferrand, France.
Tom Dumoulin finished second in the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former time trial world champion and Tour de France podium finisher Tom Dumoulin believes that the 2027 parcours heavily favours Remco Evenepoel, going as far as to state that “The only way to beat Pogačar is through time trial kilometres."

Speaking to NOS, Dumoulin outlined his reaction to the 2027 route after organisers ASO officially presented it in Paris on Thursday. "I personally think it’s great that they’re starting in Great Britain. I started there myself back in 2014,” he said of the 2027 Grand Départ.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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