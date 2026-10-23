Fem van Empel leads Specialized TMRW cyclo-cross team set to 'open new pathways for the next generation' of road talent

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Quartet of FDJ United-SUEZ riders part of launch for multi-disciplinary development project

Dutch rider Fem van Empel debuts for Specialized TMRW at Berencross 2026
Dutch rider Fem van Empel debuts for Specialized TMRW at Berencross 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Specialized TMRW cycling project is now official, as FDJ United-SUEZ and Specialized confirmed Friday the roster and plans for a new multi-disciplinary approach for a long-term progression to develop talent on the road.

Four core riders will comprise the squad for the 2026-2027 cyclo-cross season, led by three-time cyclo-cross world champion Fem van Empel, who has already provided a sneak preview of the red team kits with her fourth-place finish last weekend at Berencross in Meulebeke, Belgium.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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