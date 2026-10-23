Fem van Empel leads Specialized TMRW cyclo-cross team set to 'open new pathways for the next generation' of road talent

The Specialized TMRW cycling project is now official, as FDJ United-SUEZ and Specialized confirmed Friday the roster and plans for a new multi-disciplinary approach for a long-term progression to develop talent on the road.

Four core riders will comprise the squad for the 2026-2027 cyclo-cross season, led by three-time cyclo-cross world champion Fem van Empel, who has already provided a sneak preview of the red team kits with her fourth-place finish last weekend at Berencross in Meulebeke, Belgium.

She'll be joined for off-road racing by Anja Grossmann, Amandine Muller and Célia Gery, the trio all U23 riders on the road with FDJ United-SUEZ. Last year, Gery earned the women's U23 bronze medal at Cyclo-cross World Championships in Hulst, while Muller was fifth, both racing for France. Grossman, an 18-year-old talent from Switzerland, went fourth in the women's junior race at CX Worlds last season.

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The TMRW brand was created by Tomorrow Group, the owner of FDJ United-SUEZ, to broaden racing into new disciplines. Cyclo-cross was noted as the first step in "strengthening its international presence and nurturing outstanding young talent" as the discipline was seen as a way for riders to develop technical skills and earn racing experience throughout the year.

Stephen Delcourt, the general manager for the Women's WorldTour squad, will serve in the same capacity for the French cyclo-cross team, with Nicolas Maire serving dual roles as well as the sports director.

“What we are building today is rooted in the project developed with FDJ UNITED and SUEZ. Their commitment allows us to look further ahead and prepare for the next stages of our development. Together with Specialized, we share the conviction that giving young athletes the opportunity to grow across disciplines can help them become more complete road riders," Del Court said in a team statement.

"Specialized TMRW brings that ambition to life: to open new pathways for the next generation, explore new sporting opportunities and continue expanding internationally.

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"Cyclo-cross has played an important role in the development of some of cycling’s greatest athletes. It provides a demanding environment in which to build technical skills, confidence and racing instinct. We want to give our riders who share that passion the best possible conditions to develop and perform, in full alignment with their goals on the road."

The creation of Specialized TMRW aligns with the road team’s 2030 strategic plan, which management said strived for "excellence in both disciplines".

Van Empel joined FDJ United-SUEZ in mid-September, having taken nearly a year off from racing and securing a release from her multi-year contract with Visma-Lease a Bike. She won a bronze medal in the women's junior road race at European Road Championships in 2023, then impressed the next year on the WorldTour stage with 11th overall at Giro d'Italia and a stage win and points classification title at Tour de l'Avenir Femmes.

Gery, the reigning French elite women's road national champion, won De Brabantse Pijl and a stage at the Giro d'Italia this past season. A dual road and time trial junior champion of Switzerland for two consecutive years, Grossmann impressed at the Road World Championships with fourth in the ITT and a bronze medal in the road race.

Muller, who just turned 20 in mid-October, raced for the AG Insurance Soudal development team the past two seasons, winning the French U23 time trial title twice and the women's elite ITT at the Mediterranean Games.

The Dutch rider's new contract for CX and road goes through 2027, while Gery and Grossman are signed through 2028, Muller through 2029.

"Specialized TMRW builds on the long-term project developed with FDJ UNITED SUEZ, whose commitment remains central to the team’s development," management of the new team said in a statement.

In addition to support from Specialized for the cyclo-cross campaign, the project was also supported by 100%, Shimano and Gobik.

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