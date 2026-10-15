The ROUVY FEST Celebration Sale is here and runs until October 18. The complete Zwift indoor setup now comes personalised for ROUVY riders. The ROUVY Edition of the Zwift Ride is available at up to 23% off, with savings of $300/£200/€200 depending on your location.

If you prefer real-world roads for your indoor miles, ROUVY offers thousands of iconic routes and real-world video footage, making ROUVY FEST the ideal time to upgrade for your best season of indoor riding.

Shop the ROUVY Edition Zwift Ride bundle.

The ROUVY Edition Zwift Ride, of course, works with ROUVY and lets subscribers enjoy the Ride V2 smart frame, the Kickr Core 2 and the Cog and Click virtual shifting and gearing system at one of its lowest prices of the year.

The ROUVY Edition of the Ride is the same as the standard version, but comes with a personalised sticker set, so you can customise the look of your Zwift Ride and make it your own.

We are already huge fans of the Zwift Ride and rate it as one of the best smart bikes on the market. Building on the original, the Zwift Ride V2 adds multi-length cranks, expanded saddle adjustability, and a wider-diameter handlebar, making it easy to dial in your perfect fit so you can get riding on ROUVY faster.

Below you'll find the region-specific deals. At this price, they are sure to be popular and are only available until October 18, while stocks last.

ROUVY Edition Zwift Ride deals

(Image credit: ROUVY)

ROUVY is one of the best indoor cycling apps and offers users a realistic, real-world cycling experience. ROUVY's real-world video has allowed it to build a large library of riding locations. This visual appeal is enhanced by calibrated video smoothing software, which is overlaid with a rider's avatar.

Although ROUVY was acquired by Zwift back in April, it remains an independent operation. The benefit for users being the Zwift Ride now works with ROUVY.

So if you prefer real-world riding on routes like the iconic climbs of Alpe d'Huez, Cap de Formentor or Passo Stelvio, you get the best of both worlds. The Zwift Ride ROUVY Edition offers virtual shifting from the handlebars and resistance that responds naturally to gradient changes without mounting an outdoor bike each time.

ROUVY offers real-world footage for a realistic and immersive indoor experience. (Image credit: ROUVY)

How much is ROUVY?

If you don't already subscribe, then ROUVY has a FREE 7-day trial to start you off. Prices per month are listed below, and you can pause your membership at any time.