ROUVY FEST drops up to 23% off the Zwift Ride ROUVY Edition – Gear up for winter indoor riding for less with this limited-time discount

News
By
Published

Enjoy the real-world routes of ROUVY with the Zwift Ride smart frame equipped with the Kickr Core 2 and the Cog and Click

The ROUVY Edition Zwift Ride side on
(Image credit: Rouvy)

The ROUVY FEST Celebration Sale is here and runs until October 18. The complete Zwift indoor setup now comes personalised for ROUVY riders. The ROUVY Edition of the Zwift Ride is available at up to 23% off, with savings of $300/£200/€200 depending on your location.

If you prefer real-world roads for your indoor miles, ROUVY offers thousands of iconic routes and real-world video footage, making ROUVY FEST the ideal time to upgrade for your best season of indoor riding.

TOPICS
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.



You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.