Tour de France 2027 route unveiled – Most time trial kilometres since 2012, brutal Pyrenean queen stage, as Tadej Pogačar eyes record sixth title
Col du Portet to take centre stage in GC race from Grand Départ in Great Britain to Paris finale
The route for the 2027 Tour de France has been unveiled, with a testing British Grand Départ, two individual time trials, and a brutal Pyrenean queen stage among the highlight obstacles that reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and his challengers will have to face come July.
Race Director Christian Prudhomme revealed the route on Thursday at the Palais de Congrès in Paris, with the most ITT kilometres since 2012, when Bradley Wiggins took victory, totalling 71km across two key days against the clock.
Action kicks off from the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, on Friday, July 2, and 21 stages over 3,479km will stand in the way of whether or not Pogačar can win his fourth yellow jersey in a row and a record-breaking sixth overall crown in Paris.
The Pyrenees are set to star as the defining mountain range of the 114th Tour, arriving in the final week with a brutal duo of stages, including the hardest day on paper to the Col du Portet on stage 18, but the Alps and Massif Central will still play a major role in the race for the maillot jaune.
After likely battling out the race for the first yellow jersey on stage 1 in Carlisle, there are six probably flat stages in total where the sprinters and lead-out trains will want to come to the fore, with plenty on offer also for the rouleurs and Classics specialists as the race traverses south from the UK.
There would have been seven clear chances for the fast men, but the drama-producing Butte Montmarte climb has returned for a third year in a row in 2027 on the final day, making the run to the Champs-Élysées anything but a guarantee for those eyeing a sprint on stage 21 in Paris.
Even nine months ahead of the Scottish start, Pogačar is the benchmark that two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), this year's runner-up Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and rising French superstar Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) will all be chasing. If he is to take a sixth overall victory, the Slovenian would move him ahead of Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Induráin for the all-time record of titles.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
More to follow…
2027 Tour de France stages
|
Stage
|
Date
|
Start
|
Finish
|
Distance
|
Type
|
1
|
Fri 02/07/2027
|
Édimbourg
|
Carlisle
|
185 km
|
Flat
|
2
|
Sat 03/07/2027
|
Keswick
|
Liverpool
|
223 km
|
Hilly
|
3
|
Sun 04/07/2027
|
Welshpool
|
Cardiff
|
223 km
|
Hilly
|
Rest day 1
|
Mon 05/07/2027
|
Cherbourg-en-Cotentin
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Row 3 - Cell 4
|Row 3 - Cell 5
|
4
|
Tue 06/07/2027
|
Cherbourg-en-Cotentin
|
Cherbourg-en-Cotentin
|
171 km
|
Hilly
|
5
|
Wed 07/07/2027
|
Pontorson
|
Plumelec
|
178 km
|
Hilly
|
6
|
Thu 08/07/2027
|
Vannes
|
Angers
|
193 km
|
Hilly
|
7
|
Fri 09/07/2027
|
Blois
|
Chambord
|
38 km
|
Individual Time-Trial
|
8
|
Sat 10/07/2027
|
Bourges
|
Le Creusot
|
224 km
|
Hilly
|
9
|
Sun 11/07/2027
|
Villars-les-Dombes Parc des Oiseaux
|
Grand Colombier
|
162 km
|
Mountain
|
Rest day 2
|
Mon 12/07/2027
|
Haute-Savoie
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 10 - Cell 4
|Row 10 - Cell 5
|
10
|
Tue 13/07/2027
|
Annecy
|
Sallanches
|
171 km
|
Mountain
|
11
|
Wed 14/07/2027
|
Cluses
|
Les Saisies
|
150 km
|
Mountain
|
12
|
Thu 15/07/2027
|
Chambéry
|
Valence
|
162 km
|
Flat
|
13
|
Fri 16/07/2027
|
Aubenas
|
Montpellier
|
164 km
|
Flat
|
14
|
Sat 17/07/2027
|
Montpellier
|
Mende
|
199 km
|
Mountain
|
15
|
Sun 18/07/2027
|
Rodez
|
Albi
|
169 km
|
Hilly
|
Rest day 3
|
Mon 19/07/2027
|
Toulouse
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|Row 17 - Cell 4
|Row 17 - Cell 5
|
16
|
Tue 20/07/2027
|
Toulouse
|
Toulouse
|
33 km
|
Individual Time-Trial
|
17
|
Wed 21/07/2027
|
Muret
|
Pau
|
186 km
|
Flat
|
18
|
Thu 22/07/2027
|
Pau
|
Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet
|
174 km
|
Mountain
|
19
|
Fri 23/07/2027
|
Hasparren
|
Laruns
|
160 km
|
Mountain
|
20
|
Sat 24/07/2027
|
Maubourguet
|
Libourne
|
198 km
|
Flat
|
21
|
Sun 25/07/2027
|
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
|
Paris Champs-Élysées
|
116 km
|
Flat
The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.