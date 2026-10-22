Tour de France 2027 route unveiled – Most time trial kilometres since 2012, brutal Pyrenean queen stage, as Tadej Pogačar eyes record sixth title

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Col du Portet to take centre stage in GC race from Grand Départ in Great Britain to Paris finale

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey, Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe, Paul Seixas of France and Decathlon CMA CGM Team and Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - White best Young Rider Jersey compete climbing to the Col du Galibier (2642m) during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 20 a 170.9km stage from Le Bourg d&#039;Oisans to Alpe d&#039;Huez 1842m / #UCIWT / on July 25, 2026 in Alpe d&#039;Huez, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
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The route for the 2027 Tour de France has been unveiled, with a testing British Grand Départ, two individual time trials, and a brutal Pyrenean queen stage among the highlight obstacles that reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and his challengers will have to face come July.

Race Director Christian Prudhomme revealed the route on Thursday at the Palais de Congrès in Paris, with the most ITT kilometres since 2012, when Bradley Wiggins took victory, totalling 71km across two key days against the clock.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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