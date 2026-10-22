Tour de France 2027 route unveiled – Most time trial kilometres since 2012, brutal Pyrenean queen stage, as Tadej Pogačar eyes record sixth title

The route for the 2027 Tour de France has been unveiled, with a testing British Grand Départ, two individual time trials, and a brutal Pyrenean queen stage among the highlight obstacles that reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and his challengers will have to face come July.

Race Director Christian Prudhomme revealed the route on Thursday at the Palais de Congrès in Paris, with the most ITT kilometres since 2012, when Bradley Wiggins took victory, totalling 71km across two key days against the clock.

Action kicks off from the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, on Friday, July 2, and 21 stages over 3,479km will stand in the way of whether or not Pogačar can win his fourth yellow jersey in a row and a record-breaking sixth overall crown in Paris.

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The Pyrenees are set to star as the defining mountain range of the 114th Tour, arriving in the final week with a brutal duo of stages, including the hardest day on paper to the Col du Portet on stage 18, but the Alps and Massif Central will still play a major role in the race for the maillot jaune.

(Image credit: ASO)

After likely battling out the race for the first yellow jersey on stage 1 in Carlisle, there are six probably flat stages in total where the sprinters and lead-out trains will want to come to the fore, with plenty on offer also for the rouleurs and Classics specialists as the race traverses south from the UK.

There would have been seven clear chances for the fast men, but the drama-producing Butte Montmarte climb has returned for a third year in a row in 2027 on the final day, making the run to the Champs-Élysées anything but a guarantee for those eyeing a sprint on stage 21 in Paris.

Even nine months ahead of the Scottish start, Pogačar is the benchmark that two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), this year's runner-up Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and rising French superstar Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) will all be chasing. If he is to take a sixth overall victory, the Slovenian would move him ahead of Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Induráin for the all-time record of titles.

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More to follow…

2027 Tour de France stages

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date Start Finish Distance Type 1 Fri 02/07/2027 Édimbourg Carlisle 185 km Flat 2 Sat 03/07/2027 Keswick Liverpool 223 km Hilly 3 Sun 04/07/2027 Welshpool Cardiff 223 km Hilly Rest day 1 Mon 05/07/2027 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 4 Tue 06/07/2027 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 171 km Hilly 5 Wed 07/07/2027 Pontorson Plumelec 178 km Hilly 6 Thu 08/07/2027 Vannes Angers 193 km Hilly 7 Fri 09/07/2027 Blois Chambord 38 km Individual Time-Trial 8 Sat 10/07/2027 Bourges Le Creusot 224 km Hilly 9 Sun 11/07/2027 Villars-les-Dombes Parc des Oiseaux Grand Colombier 162 km Mountain Rest day 2 Mon 12/07/2027 Haute-Savoie Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 4 Row 10 - Cell 5 10 Tue 13/07/2027 Annecy Sallanches 171 km Mountain 11 Wed 14/07/2027 Cluses Les Saisies 150 km Mountain 12 Thu 15/07/2027 Chambéry Valence 162 km Flat 13 Fri 16/07/2027 Aubenas Montpellier 164 km Flat 14 Sat 17/07/2027 Montpellier Mende 199 km Mountain 15 Sun 18/07/2027 Rodez Albi 169 km Hilly Rest day 3 Mon 19/07/2027 Toulouse Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 17 - Cell 4 Row 17 - Cell 5 16 Tue 20/07/2027 Toulouse Toulouse 33 km Individual Time-Trial 17 Wed 21/07/2027 Muret Pau 186 km Flat 18 Thu 22/07/2027 Pau Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet 174 km Mountain 19 Fri 23/07/2027 Hasparren Laruns 160 km Mountain 20 Sat 24/07/2027 Maubourguet Libourne 198 km Flat 21 Sun 25/07/2027 Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Paris Champs-Élysées 116 km Flat

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