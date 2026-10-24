HG Cross Heerderstrand: Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado delivers assured ride to triumph in elite women's race

Race Results
By
Published

Betsema and van Alphen sprint for second as van Empel continues comeback trail in fifth

Netherlands&#039; Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado pictured in action during the women elite race of the &#039;Mosselcross&#039; cyclocross cycling event, on Sunday 11 October 2026, in Dendermonde, the first race (out of 7) of the HG Cross competition.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado seals her first victory of the season at the HG Cross Heerderstrand (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:
0

Dutch national champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech) scored her first victory of the fledgling 2026-2027 cyclo-cross season with a patient yet dominant display on the banks of the Heerderstrand in the Netherlands this Saturday.

A powerful attack on the final lap saw the former world champion distance Denise Betsema (De Ceuster Bouwkranen) and Manon Bakker, after the three battled for supremacy throughout the second half of the race. A spirited comeback from Aniek van Alphen saw the 777TV rider take third place behind Betsema after she caught and passed Bakker in the final straight.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.