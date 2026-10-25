'Life had other plans for me' - Belgian cyclo-cross champion Marion Norbert Riberolle undergoes procedure to correct cardiac arrhythmia

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Former under-23 world champion diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia following a disappointing start to the 2026 season

Belgian Marion Norbert Riberolle celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women elite race of the Cyclocross Ruddervoorde, Sunday 19 October 2025 in Ruddervoorde, stage 2 (out of 7) of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition.BELGA PHOTO LUC CLAESSEN (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Marion Norbert Riberolle begun 2025 with success, but her 2026 has been cut short with health issues (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The reigning Belgian women's elite national champion in cyclo-cross, Marion Norbert Riberolle, has been forced to cut her season short following a diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia.

The 27-year-old, born in Troyes, France, and representing France until she changed her nationality to Belgian in 2021, shared an emotional post on her Instagram page on Saturday, including an image of her smiling in her hospital bed.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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