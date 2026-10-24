Elisa Longo Borghini wins eighth Italian time trial title in Piasco

Elisa Longo Borghini finished fourth in the ITT at the 2026 UEC Road Cycling European Championships

Elisa Longo Borghini wrapped up her season by claiming her eighth Italian individual time trial title in Piasco, following the postponement of the event originally scheduled for June. The UAE Team ADQ rider reclaimed the tricolore jersey after finishing runner-up to Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ United-Suez) in each of the past two years. Longo Borghini previously won the title in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The 34-year-old rider averaged 50.839 km/h on the 19.7km flat and fast course, stopping the clock with a time of 23:15. Alessia Vigilia (Uno-X Mobility) took second, 54 seconds in arrears, while Letizia Borghesi (AG Insurance-Soudal) rounded out the podium.

The out-and-back route with 102 metres of climbing headed towards Costigliole Saluzzo before tackling two laps of a 6.7km circuit.

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“I’m very happy to have won another Italian National Championship because I believe it’s a race that should always be honoured, even though this year it came at the end of a very long season," Longo Borghini said in a team release.

"It was a title I really wanted, because wearing the Italian champion’s jersey is always an honour. I’ll be happy to wear it next year in some of the biggest races on the WorldTour calendar."

The U23 title went to Giada Silo (UAE Development Team), who also claimed the Italian Road Race title in the Under-23 category back in June.

The Italian Cycling Federation postponed the junior, U23 and elite women’s time trial championships until late October, relocating the races to Piasco. The new date and location in the province of Cuneo were announced on October 8. The elite men’s event, won by Filippo Ganna (Netcompany Ineos), had gone ahead as scheduled in June in Barolo.

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Guazzini did not defend her title, with just five riders lining up for the elite women’s time trial, down sharply from the 21 who contested last year’s event in June.

This season, Longo Borghini finished fourth in the ITT at both the World Championships and European Championships, and helped Italy win gold in the mixed relay at the Worlds. She also soloed to her seventh Italian road race title in June before finishing third at Tour de France Femmes and taking bronze in the road race at the World Championships.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 23:15 2 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:54 3 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:01:03 4 Vittoria Bussi (Ita) Team Essere 0:02:01 5 Carmen Moser (Ita) Horizons Cycling Club – Team 1971 0:03:10

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