Elisa Longo Borghini wins eighth Italian time trial title in Piasco

Race Results
By
Published

Alessia Vigilia is second and Letizia Borghesi takes third as Giada Silo wins U23 title

SENCUR, SLOVENIA - OCTOBER 07: Elisa Longo Borghini and Team Italy competes during the 32nd UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2026 - Women&#039;s Elite Individual Time Trial a 22.1km team time trial race from Sencur to Sencur on October 07, 2026 in Sencur, Slovenia. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini finished fourth in the ITT at the 2026 UEC Road Cycling European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:
0

Elisa Longo Borghini wrapped up her season by claiming her eighth Italian individual time trial title in Piasco, following the postponement of the event originally scheduled for June. The UAE Team ADQ rider reclaimed the tricolore jersey after finishing runner-up to Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ United-Suez) in each of the past two years. Longo Borghini previously won the title in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The 34-year-old rider averaged 50.839 km/h on the 19.7km flat and fast course, stopping the clock with a time of 23:15. Alessia Vigilia (Uno-X Mobility) took second, 54 seconds in arrears, while Letizia Borghesi (AG Insurance-Soudal) rounded out the podium.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.