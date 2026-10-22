As it happened: 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes routes revealed

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The women's race will take in 1,156km of racing and feature 17,655 metres of climbing across nine stages and two nations.

The men's race will race for 3,479km through four nations. The race heads to the northernmost Grand Départ in Tour history, feature the longest TT kms since 2012 and will feature 53,450 metres of climbing.

That's all of the route information over and done with. What do you think of the 2027 Tour routes?

And then the finale over the Montmartre climb in Paris. (Image credit: ASO)

One last chance for the sprinters on stage 20 in Libourne. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 19 heads over four major climbs on the road to Laruns. (Image credit: ASO)

A brutal stage over the Soulor, Tourmalet, Hourquette d'Ancizan, and Portet for the queen stage of the Tour on stage 18. (Image credit: ASO)

And then a sprint stage into Pau for stage 17. (Image credit: ASO)

Another time trial on stage 16, this 33km ride around Toulouse. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 15 sees the riders take on this up-and-down race to Albi. (Image credit: ASO)

And then it's back into the hills on stage 14 with another visit to the hilltop finish at Mende. (Image credit: ASO)

Another one for the sprinters on stage 13 in Montpellier. (Image credit: ASO)

And then onto Valence for this sprinter's stage on stage 12. (Image credit: ASO)

Into the Alps on stage 11 for this 150km stage to Les Saisies. (Image credit: ASO)

The next day is a challenging medium mountain stage with six climbs to Sallanches. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 9 heads into the high mountains for a summit finish at Grand Colombier. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 8 is a long one, 224.5km through the hills to Le Creusot. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 7 in Chambord hosts a 38km individual time trial. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 6 is another sprinter-friendly stage, 193km to Angers. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 5 heads in Brittany, a 178km stage to Plumelec. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 4 is the first one in France. It's a 171km stage based around Cherbourg-en-Cotentin. (Image credit: ASO)

The final stage in Britain is a hilly 223km stage through Wales to Cardiff. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 2 heads 223km south from Keswick to Liverpool. (Image credit: ASO)

A look at the opening 185km stage from Edinburgh to Carlisle. (Image credit: ASO)

Here's the first look at the 2027 men's Tour de France route map! (Image credit: ASO)

It's a long highlights reel...

Now it's time for a highlights package of this year's men's race before we see the 2027 stages.

The grand finale comes atop the Puy de Dôme (11.3km at 7.8%), a 170km stage which will decide the destiny of the yellow jersey. (Image credit: ASO)

The 151km stage 8 brings plenty of hills on the road to Clermont-Ferrand and the Massif Central. (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 7 brings a chance for the GC riders and a tough summit finish at La Loge des Gardes (6.7km at 7.1%). (Image credit: ASO)

A sprinter-friendly stage on the 138km stage 6 to Bourges. (Image credit: ASO)

And a very challenging Ardennes-style stage on stage 5, 161km to Magnanville. (Image credit: ASO)

More hills as the race hits France on stage 4, a 123km race to Calais. (Image credit: ASO)

The final stage in Great Britain is a flat 21km TTT in London. (Image credit: ASO)

More hills on stage 2 from Manchester back east to Sheffield. (Image credit: ASO)

Here's the opening stage, a hilly 86km from Leeds to Manchester. (Image credit: ASO)

9 stages, 1,156km. Here's the Tour de France Femmes route map. (Image credit: ASO)

The race heads from its Grand Départ in Great Britain across France, from Calais to Clermont-Ferrand. The grand finale comes atop Puy de Dôme as the rumours suggested.

It looks like we might finally be moving onto getting a look at the Tour de France Femmes stages!

Speech time again as Marion Rousse takes the stage.

We're still on the highlight package....

And now it's time for the highlights packages looking back at this year's races, starting with the Tour de France Femmes.

Some video packages and more speeches, still talking about the Grand Départ.

Now time for more speeches from various dignitaries as they discuss the Great British Grand Départ.

Now it's time for race directors Christian Prudhomme and Marion Rousse to give their speeches up on the stage.

Yellow jersey wearer Marlen Reusser and breakaway stage winner Sigrid Haugset are there, though. As are Oscar Onley, Tim Merlier, Dylan Groenewegen and a host of smaller-name riders.

Few big names from the current peloton are in attendance, however. The likes of Demi Vollering, Tadej Pogačar, Paul Seixas, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, Jonas Vingegaard, Elisa Longo Borghini, and Remco Evenepoel aren't in Paris today.

A host of riders past and present are at the presentation today. British racing legends Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas are all in attendance with both races starting in their home nation.

The route presentation is getting underway now. Of course, there'll be plenty of preamble and faff before we actually see the routes and profiles.

And the opening stages of the women's race. (Image credit: ASO)

Here's a look at the opening stages of the men's race. (Image credit: ASO)

We already have some information on the routes of both races confirmed, of course. They'll both get underway with Grand Départs in Great Britain before heading over to France. Manchester, Cardiff and London to host Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes in 2027 as Grand Départ stages unveiled

The route presentation will be streamed live in full on various networks and services around the world.

The route presentation starts in around 10 minutes, coming live from Paris.