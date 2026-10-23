'I will retire soon' – Marlen Reusser discusses future as she gives thumbs up to Paula Blasi's arrival at Movistar in 2027

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Swiss time trialling giant expects to work well with new teammate for assault on next year's Tour de France Femmes

Marlen Reusser speaks at the pre-2026 Tour de France Femmes press conference in Lausanne
Marlen Reusser discussed the 2027 Tour de France Femmes route and her potential retirement at the route unveiling (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Marlen Reusser has given her strongest hint yet that her racing days may soon be numbered when the Swiss time trialling star was asked at the Tour de France Femmes presentation about the imminent arrival of Spanish up-and-coming racer Paula Blasi at her Movistar squad.

Blasi had a breakthrough season in 2026 while racing for UAE Team L'IMAD, winning La Vuelta Femenina and Amstel Gold Race, before taking fifth at her debut Tour de France Femmes.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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