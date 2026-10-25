Célia Gery to end cyclo-cross season after European championships due to ‘leg pain’
French road and cyclo-cross champion to have surgery in the winter
Although Célia Gery, racing for the new cyclo-cross team Specialized TMRW, won the Coupe de France cross in Nommay on Sunday, it was not easy. The 20-year-old French cyclo-cross and road champion has been struggling with leg pain for months.
“It’s difficult to deal with. I’ve been having pain in my leg since August; I have an issue with my iliac artery.” Gery told Direct Velo after her victory.
“I managed to handle the end of my road season well enough to make it all the way to the finish. I wanted to try taking part in the beginning of this cyclocross season, even though I knew it would be very challenging, given the nature of the efforts involved.”
In 2026, Gery won Brabantse Pijl, claimed her first national elite road title, and helped her FDJ United-Suez team leader Demi Vollering win the Tour de France Femmes.
Gery knows that she will need surgery.
"I know this happens to many riders in the cycling world. It’s tough, because I was really looking forward to this cyclo-cross season, especially after a strong road season that I was quite happy with. I was also excited to wear my new team’s jersey and to complete a full season at the top of my game. But it is what it is; you don’t get to choose. You just have to deal with it. That’s life.”
Gery will be wearing the blue, blanc, rouge jersey in two more ‘cross races this year, at the Koppenbergcross on November 1 and at the European Championships in Zeddam, on November 8.
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Then she will wait for surgery, which will take place "sometime this winter", and she hopes "to return at full strength next year.”
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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