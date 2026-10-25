Célia Gery to end cyclo-cross season after European championships due to ‘leg pain’

Although Célia Gery, racing for the new cyclo-cross team Specialized TMRW, won the Coupe de France cross in Nommay on Sunday, it was not easy. The 20-year-old French cyclo-cross and road champion has been struggling with leg pain for months.

“It’s difficult to deal with. I’ve been having pain in my leg since August; I have an issue with my iliac artery.” Gery told Direct Velo after her victory.

“I managed to handle the end of my road season well enough to make it all the way to the finish. I wanted to try taking part in the beginning of this cyclocross season, even though I knew it would be very challenging, given the nature of the efforts involved.”

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In 2026, Gery won Brabantse Pijl, claimed her first national elite road title, and helped her FDJ United-Suez team leader Demi Vollering win the Tour de France Femmes.

Gery knows that she will need surgery.

"I know this happens to many riders in the cycling world. It’s tough, because I was really looking forward to this cyclo-cross season, especially after a strong road season that I was quite happy with. I was also excited to wear my new team’s jersey and to complete a full season at the top of my game. But it is what it is; you don’t get to choose. You just have to deal with it. That’s life.”

Gery will be wearing the blue, blanc, rouge jersey in two more ‘cross races this year, at the Koppenbergcross on November 1 and at the European Championships in Zeddam, on November 8.

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Then she will wait for surgery, which will take place "sometime this winter", and she hopes "to return at full strength next year.”

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