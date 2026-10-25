Célia Gery to end cyclo-cross season after European championships due to ‘leg pain’

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French road and cyclo-cross champion to have surgery in the winter

HULST, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 01: Celia Gery of France competes during 77th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2026 - Women&#039;s U23 / #UCIWWT / on February 01, 2026 in Hulst, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
France's Célia Gery racing in 2026 UCI Cyclocross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Although Célia Gery, racing for the new cyclo-cross team Specialized TMRW, won the Coupe de France cross in Nommay on Sunday, it was not easy. The 20-year-old French cyclo-cross and road champion has been struggling with leg pain for months.  

“It’s difficult to deal with. I’ve been having pain in my leg since August; I have an issue with my iliac artery.” Gery told Direct Velo after her victory. 

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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