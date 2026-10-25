Superprestige Oversijse: Michael Vanthourenhout powers to solo victory at Druivencross

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Belgium&#039;s Michael Vanthourenhout is pictured in action during the men elite race of the &#039;Kermiscross&#039; cyclocross cycling event, on Thursday 15 October 2026, in Ardooie.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Michael Vanthourenhout in action earlier this cyclo-cross season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez) lived up to his pre-race favourite billing to take a solo victory at the Druivencross in Overijse, the first event of the Telenet Superprestige on Sunday.

The Belgian put in a massive acceleration on the penultimate lap, clocking the fastest lap time of 6:47 to pull away from a five-rider lead group. He had enough time to smile at his team in the pit and high-five fans before raising his arms in victory, for the second consecutive year.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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