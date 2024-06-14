'No consultation or prior warning' - RideLondon Classique 2025 forced to cancel as UCI changes race dates

By
published

'Very sad day for professional women’s cycling' says event director

RideLondon Classique 2024
RideLondon Classique 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Women’s WorldTour is set to lose an event in 2025, with RideLondon Classique organisers stating on Friday that due to a UCI-imposed shift of dates for next year's race, they will have to cancel it.

After the UCI revealed the 2025 WWT calendar this morning, there were only minor changes to dates, most of which just saw races return to their original slots after moving in 2024 due to the Paris Olympics. However, RideLondon was pushed back a week later from the weekend of May 23-25 to May 30 to June 1.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.