Superprestige Overijse: Lucinda Brand takes commanding victory with powerful solo performance

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Aniek van Alphen limits the damage in second place, with Inge van der Heijden third

Lucinda Brand wins HG Cross Dendermonde 2026
Lucinda Brand has won three of her opening five races in the 2026-2027 season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Reigning world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions) executed an almost flawless race to take victory in round one of the Telenet Superprestige Series in Overijse on Sunday.

Brand pulled clear of the rest of the field on lap 3 of 6 and never looked back, sealing her third victory of the season in confident style ahead of Aniek van Alphen (777TV CX Team) who put in a strong effort in the chase to limit the gap over the line to just 17 seconds. European champion Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) rounded out the podium, finishing third.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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