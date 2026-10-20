Tour de France route rumours – What is planned for the 2027 race?

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The details we know about next summer's men's Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes, plus all the strongest rumours

Tadej Pogačar rides in the mountains during the Tour de Frane 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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This Thursday, October 22 will see the routes for the 2027 Tour de France and 2027 Tour de France Femmes presented in Paris. As ever, the two directors of cycling's top events on the calendar, Marion Rousse and Christian Prudhomme, will be outlining all the details of what lies in store for the world's greatest riders next July.

Joining them will be a host of the biggest names from both pelotons, keen to get a first glimpse of their future battlegrounds, while Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the presentation on the day, including full details of the race routes plus analysis and reactions from those key riders.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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