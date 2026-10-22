Tour de France Femmes 2027 route unveiled – Nine tough stages, a first-ever TTT, and a big Puy de Dôme finale

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Race kicks off with UK Grand Départ before a challenging traverse across France

Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney on a climb during the 2026 Tour de France Femmes
Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney will once again be the protagonists next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The route for the 2027 Tour de France Femmes has been unveiled, featuring a Grand Départ in the UK, a traverse across northern and central France, and a challenging finale with back-to-back mountain stages in the Auvergne.

Kicking off on Friday, July 30, 2027, the sixth edition of the race will be nine stages long, the same as in 2026, with the final stage on Saturday, August 7.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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