HG Cross Heerderstrand: Joran Wyseure outpowers Joris Nieuwenhuis to claim first win of the season

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Niels Vandeputte takes third as 18-yers old Giel Lejeune impresses with fifth place

Belgium&#039;s Joran Wyseure is pictured in action during the men elite race of the &#039;Mosselcross&#039; cyclocross cycling event, on Sunday 11 October 2026, in Dendermonde, the first race (out of 7) of the HG Cross competition.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) finished third at HG Cross Dendermonde (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) claimed his first win of the cyclo-cross season on the lake-side course at the HG Cross Heerderstrand in the Netherlands.

In a final-lap duel with defending champion Joris Nieuwenhuis (Heizomat-Cube), the Belgian used his power to full effect in the sand section, taking the longer line close to the water to find traction on the wet sand. The move gave him a few seconds of breathing room, which he steadily extended to seven seconds by the finish line.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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