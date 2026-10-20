'I don't want to be just going through the motions' – Lachlan Morton in search of even more freedom as he departs EF Education to go it alone

Features
By
Published

The Australian discusses with Cyclingnews why he made the decision to embrace change after eight years and what direction shifts that may bring

Lachlan Morton crosses an expanse of sandy roads on day 7
Morton just completed his Pony Express challenge (Image credit: EF Education-EasyPost / @kartermachen)
0

It was back in 2013 that Lachlan Morton, a young WorldTour professional with Garmin Sharp, set out on an adventure with his brother that spawned the Thereabouts series. That series set the Australian on a path that would eventually send him wildly deviating from the life as a professional cyclist he had once envisaged for himself and fully embracing the opportunity to run an alternate calendar at EF Pro Cycling.

Now, after eight years pushing the pedals in the pink kit of the team from the United States, the rider who has won Unbound 200, set a record time around Australia and captured the imagination with his Alt Tour of the Tour de France is branching out on his own. He confirmed his departure to Cycling Weekly earlier this month.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.