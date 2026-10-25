Tour Down Under race director ‘doing everything we can’ to bring Tadej Pogačar to Australia

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Stuart O’Grady is hoping the Slovenian will return to race where he made WorldTour debut in 2019

Team UAE&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best climber&#039;s dotted jersey celebrates on the podium of the sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2026, a 177,4 km race between Alcossebre and Castellon de la Plana on August 27, 2026. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the 2026 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Speculation continues over a possible return to racing for Tadej Pogačar at the Tour Down Under, the six-day WorldTour stage race in Australia that begins on January 19, 2027. The race would mark a return to somewhat familiar territory for the Slovenian, who made his WorldTour debut with UAE Team Emirates at the event in 2019, finishing 13th overall.

Tour Down Under race director Stuart O’Grady added fuel to the speculation on a Stanley St. Social podcast.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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