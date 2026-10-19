'That void is going to be filled' – EF Education-EasyPost management reflect on adapting to top leader Richard Carapaz's exit from 2027 lineup

Features
By
Published

Departure of South American star will see US squad refocus their 2027 goals

2026 Tour de France stage 20: Richard Carapaz claims his second win in three days
2026 Tour de France stage 20: Richard Carapaz claims his second win in three days (Image credit: Getty Images)

It goes without saying that every team that's ever existed, no matter the level or its speciality, has seen riders join and leave its lineup. But it's also true that in the specific case of Richard Carapaz and EF Education-EasyPost, when it was announced last Friday that the Ecuadorian star was quitting the team after four years and heading to NSN for 2027, the significance for the American squad can't be overstated.

Perhaps even more than results, what's made Carapaz so important in terms of the team's public image is his trademark 'nothing to lose, everything to gain' gung-ho attitude when it comes to attacking. These all-out moves have brought some spectacular success; witness his spectacular brace of Alpine wins in the Tour de France this year, as well as the race's mountains classification. That ultra-charismatic approach, as much as the results themselves, has helped maintain Carapaz as one of EF's most high-profile riders over the years.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.