North American crowds deliver, the juniors deserve better, and the Dutch get it so right – Our key takeaways from the Road World Championships 2026

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The Cyclingnews team on the ground dissect some of the biggest talking points and storylines from a week in Montreal

Collage of Brandon McNulty and Demi Vollering both crossing the line to win World Championships 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montreal have come to an end after nine days of racing across 13 categories in the mixed team relay, individual time trials, and road races, showcasing the highest level of competition and crowning the new world champions who will proudly wear the rainbow jerseys next year.

It is the third time the marquee event has come to Canada after 1974, also held in Montreal, and 2003 in Hamilton, and it went off without a hitch, with the events largely taking place around the demanding Mont-Royal city circuits, but also venturing out to the Formula 1 venue at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, visiting Old Montreal, skirting along and crossing over the St. Lawrence River, with the elite road races starting in Brossard.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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