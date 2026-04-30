'As part of a generation that changed cycling' – Mathieu van der Poel reflects on how he wants to be remembered and confirms main summer racing plans

Van der Poel alongside several fellow stars of the current generation on the start line of the Tour of Flanders: Evenepoel, Pedersen, Pogačar and Van Aert

Mathieu van der Poel is only 31, with a deal to stay at Alpecin-Premier Tech until at least the end of 2028, but he's already being asked about how he would like to be remembered as a rider when he does call time on what's been an illustrious career.

And it's being "part of a generation that changed cycling," which the Dutchman is striving for as a legacy, with more frequent long-range attacking in swashbuckling form from the likes of him and Tadej Pogačar playing a huge part in that.

Van der Poel has lit up and won some of the most memorable races in recent memory, with Amstel Gold 2019, Strade Bianche 2021, and Milan San-Remo 2025 all coming to mind, alongside his three triumphs at Flanders and Roubaix, often proving the perfect foil to the almost all-conquering Slovenian in the Classics.

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Speaking to Spanish newspaper AS at a Richard Mille event, Van der Poel reflected on several things, from his legacy to long and short-term goals, alongside confirming some of his racing plans for the summer.

"As part of a generation that changed cycling," said Van der Poel to AS, in response to the question of how he would like to be remembered. "The way they were raced, attacking from start to finish, it's good that these kinds of races are remembered."

His most recent Spring campaign may not have been as fruitful as years gone by, with no Monuments added to the eight he already has, but Van der Poel's valiant efforts at Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix point to the securing of such a legacy for Van der Poel.

"I think I can be happy with what I achieved. I reached the level I wanted. Of course, I would have liked to win another Monument, but it would be unrealistic to think I'll win one every year," he said.

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"I was at one of my best levels in the spring, with great preparation, so it's difficult to do more in that regard. You also need a bit of luck sometimes to win those races."

Van der Poel suffered his worst luck in Paris-Roubaix, when a double puncture and two bike changes on the Trouée d'Arenberg all but ruled him out of the race completely.

What he produced after was a quite ridiculous chase to finish fourth, only 15 seconds down on long-term rival and winner Wout van Aert. Having congratulated the Belgian as soon as he arrived at the velodrome, Van der Poel said it was no surprise to see him outdo Pogačar in the sprint à deux once he had survived his attacks.