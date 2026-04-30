'As part of a generation that changed cycling' – Mathieu van der Poel reflects on how he wants to be remembered and confirms main summer racing plans

News
By published

Dutchman will make his sixth Tour de France appearance this summer, but he hasn't abandoned his love of off-road

ANTWERP, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe, Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech prior to the 110th Tour of Flanders - Ronde van Vlaanderen 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite a 278.6km one day race from Antwerp to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on April 05, 2026 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Van der Poel alongside several fellow stars of the current generation on the start line of the Tour of Flanders: Evenepoel, Pedersen, Pogačar and Van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel is only 31, with a deal to stay at Alpecin-Premier Tech until at least the end of 2028, but he's already being asked about how he would like to be remembered as a rider when he does call time on what's been an illustrious career.

And it's being "part of a generation that changed cycling," which the Dutchman is striving for as a legacy, with more frequent long-range attacking in swashbuckling form from the likes of him and Tadej Pogačar playing a huge part in that.

Article continues below

Van der Poel suffered his worst luck in Paris-Roubaix, when a double puncture and two bike changes on the Trouée d'Arenberg all but ruled him out of the race completely.

What he produced after was a quite ridiculous chase to finish fourth, only 15 seconds down on long-term rival and winner Wout van Aert. Having congratulated the Belgian as soon as he arrived at the velodrome, Van der Poel said it was no surprise to see him outdo Pogačar in the sprint à deux once he had survived his attacks.