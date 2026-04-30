'Hard not to feel like I've let a lot of people down' – latest setback to 2026 season sees Oscar Onley leave Tour de Romandie with illness

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British racer's recent challenges continue as a stomach bug forces him to withdraw from Swiss stage race

Oscar Onley in action during stage 6 of the the 2026 Volta a Catalunya
Oscar Onley in action at the Volta a Catalunya last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Onley's start to his time at Ineos Grenadiers has hit another setback as the Briton was forced out of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old left the race on stage 1, won by Tadej Pogačar, after suffering from a stomach bug. He had finished 79th in the opening prologue and took to Instagram to explain his withdrawal from the Swiss race.

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Onley, who finished fourth at last year's Tour de France, was a headline signing for Ineos over the winter as he joined Kévin Vauquelin on the incoming list.

Onley is next set to compete for the new-look Netcompany-Ineos squad at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in June as he builds up to another Tour de France bid in July.

Ineos will now look to Spaniard Carlos Rodríguez for a result in Romandie. The 25-year-old lies eighth overall, 41 seconds down on race leader Pogačar, heading into Thursday's second stage.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.