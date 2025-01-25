How to watch Mathieu van der Poel in Hoogerheide – Cyclocross World Cup finale live streams

By
published

Watch all the action from the final UCI World Cup round in Hoogerheide on January 26

Netherlands&#039; Mathieu Van Der Poel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men&#039;s elite race, stage 11 (out of 12) of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, in Maasmechelen, on January 25, 2025. (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
(Image credit: LUC CLAESSEN / Belga / AFP / Getty Images)
Watch Mathieu van der Poel in action on January 26 in the grand finale of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Hoogerheide.

The event is the 11th round of the 2024-25 World Cup and takes place in the Dutch town of Hoogerheide, where the series champions will be crowned.

