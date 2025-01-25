How to watch Mathieu van der Poel in Hoogerheide – Cyclocross World Cup finale live streams

Watch Mathieu van der Poel in action on January 26 in the grand finale of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Hoogerheide.

The event is the 11th round of the 2024-25 World Cup and takes place in the Dutch town of Hoogerheide, where the series champions will be crowned.

Coming late to the season, Van der Poel is not in contention for the overall crown, though he is the favourite for the race itself after his victory in Maasmechelen on Saturday. His great rival, Wout van Aert, is not racing in Hoogerheide.

Michael Vanthourenhout tops the World Cup standings and should seal the title on Sunday. He can be caught if he were to finish way way down, but in reality all he needs to do is stay on his bike and finish in the middle of the pack. Toon Aerts is the rider in second place, with the likes of Eli Iserbyt, Laurens Sweeck, adn Belgian sensation Thibau Nys among the field.

In the women's race, Lucinda Brand has the World Cup series sewn up already after her third-place finish in Maasmechelen on Saturday. With a 66-point lead and 40 going to the winner, she is sure of the overall title even if she doesn't start. Fem van Empel, Blanka Vas and Zoe Backstedt are the main challengers on Sunday.

The UCI is once again running its free live stream in many countries, so read on for all the information on how to watch these star cyclocross riders do battle in Hoogerheide.

UCI World Cup cyclocross free streams

Most cycling fans can watch the Cyclocross World Cup Hoogerheide for free, with the UCI as ever hosting a free live stream on its UCI YouTube channel.

This is free to access and without registration. It is, however, geo-restricted in some territories.

In the UK, as has been the case all season, the stream is blocked. In the US, Canada and Australia, where the free stream has opened and shut over the season, there's good news as the stream for Hoogerheide will be open and free.

The UCI has a list of territories where the feed is blocked on this page.

Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch cyclocross from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.

Watch cyclocross World Cup Hoogerheide in the US and Canada

Cycling streaming platform FloBikes does not have Cyclocross World Cup Hoogerheide listed on its schedule, but then its schedule is subject to some very late changes, so you never know.

However, fans in the US and Canada can watch for free on YouTube, as the UCI states that the free stream will be open to those in the US and Canada.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Hoogerheide UK & Ireland

In the UK, the final round of the Cyclocross World Cup in Hoogerheide with Mathieu van der Poel will be broadcast on TV on Eurosport 2 and online on Discovery+.

To get Eurosport's cycling coverage online, the 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ is all you need, which will set you back a modest £6.99 a month.

Fans in the UK don't have access to the UCI's free stream on YouTube. If you're a Discovery+ subscriber wanting to get your coverage and commentary outside the UK, or you're visiting the UK and want your usual UCI YouTube feed, in both cases you'd need a VPN, such as NordVPN.

CYCLOCROSS WORLD CUP HOOGERHEIDE SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS

January 26, 2025

Men Junior: 9:30am CET / 8:30am GMT / 4:30am ET

Women Junior: 10:30am CET / 9:30am GMT / 5:30am ET

Men U23: 12:00pm CET / 11:00am GMT / 6:00am ET

Women Elite: 1:40pm CET / 12:40pm GMT / 7:40am ET

Men Elite: 3:10pm CET / 2:10pm GMT / 9:10am ET