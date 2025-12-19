'The motivation and the enjoyment I have had in cycling for years are missing' – Cyclocross world champion Fem van Empel leaves Visma-Lease a Bike, puts career on hold

News
By published

'We fully respect her decision. She has meant a great deal to our team and to cyclocross in general' says Dutch team's CEO

Fem van Empel (NED) participates in the World Cup Cyclo-Cross 2024-2025 in Hoogerheide, Netherlands, on January 26, 2025. (Photo by Jules van Iperen / EYE4images) (Photo by EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
World cyclocross champion Fem van Empel is putting her career on hold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclocross world champion Fem van Empel has decided to put her cycling career on indefinite hold, mutually agreeing with Visma-Lease a Bike to end her contract on January 1.

The multi-discipline star took a previous break back in March as the "best step for my mental health and well-being," before returning from her period of recovery to the road in September and more recently kicking off her 2025-26 cyclocross season with two wins from four.

"During the Koppenbergcross, my body and mind gave a very clear signal. I am someone who doesn’t give up easily, but unconsciously, a decision had already formed then," said Van Empel. "This feels like the right step for me now."

"Of course, it’s unfortunate that Fem is leaving us, but we fully respect her decision. She has meant a great deal to our team and to cyclocross in general," said Visma-Lease a Bike CEO Richard Plugge.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.