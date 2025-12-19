'The motivation and the enjoyment I have had in cycling for years are missing' – Cyclocross world champion Fem van Empel leaves Visma-Lease a Bike, puts career on hold

Cyclocross world champion Fem van Empel has decided to put her cycling career on indefinite hold, mutually agreeing with Visma-Lease a Bike to end her contract on January 1.

The multi-discipline star took a previous break back in March as the "best step for my mental health and well-being," before returning from her period of recovery to the road in September and more recently kicking off her 2025-26 cyclocross season with two wins from four.

However, a team announcement revealed how her most recent race at the Koppenbergcross confirmed that the feeling wasn't what she was seeking. With that in mind, she's stepped back from the sport and the Dutch team, where she was contracted until 2027.

"During the Koppenbergcross, my body and mind gave a very clear signal. I am someone who doesn’t give up easily, but unconsciously, a decision had already formed then," said Van Empel. "This feels like the right step for me now."

Having supported Van Empel through her previous break, Visma tried to help the Dutch rider find the balance she was looking for in cycling. However, Van Empel ultimately took the step which she needed and "concluded that it is better for now to take her career in a different direction."

"This is a well-considered decision that I feel good about. At the moment, both the motivation and the enjoyment I have had in cycling for years are missing," the 23-year-old added.

"I wanted to be honest and fair about this with the team. For now, this is the best choice. It feels like the right time for a new chapter. I am very grateful for all the support I have received from the team, my family, and the fans, and I look forward to what the future brings."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Van Empel was the very best in class in cyclocross for the past three seasons, winning three World Championship titles in a row after some memorable battles with the likes of Lucinda Brand and Puck Pieterse. She also won three European titles in a row among 51 victories along the way.

"Of course, it’s unfortunate that Fem is leaving us, but we fully respect her decision. She has meant a great deal to our team and to cyclocross in general," said Visma-Lease a Bike CEO Richard Plugge.

"With her talent, Fem has achieved impressive results and [written] sports history with our team, winning multiple European and world titles. It has been special to witness her development up close and to work together. We wish her every success in the future."