These Rock Bros aero socks beat big-name competition and are now just $14.99

Socks may seem like a minor detail, but some aero options promise real wattage gains. Aero socks are now a staple in the pro peloton, and some pairs regularly fetch up to $60 or more.

We were intrigued to come across these Rock Bros aero socks on Amazon. Whilst the Amazon Prime Day deals officially kick off tomorrow, we found this sweet early deal.

With an RRP of less than $20 and currently available for just $14.99, they cost a fraction of some of the more premium options, but that doesn't necessarily mean they've cut corners when it comes to performance, as we recently found out.

USA: Rock Bros Aero Cycling socks: $17.99 $14.99



UK: Rock Bros Aero Cycling socks: £14.99

We recently took 26 pairs of cycling socks to the wind tunnel for a CN Labs aero socks test to see just how much difference aero socks can make.

These Rock Bros aero socks performed very well, finishing on the podium ahead of many much more expensive pairs.

Whilst the socks aren't on sale in the UK, we have included a deal anyway as they are a good buy for the money.

(Image credit: Rockbros)

We've yet to carry out a full review of these socks, but what we can say is that the feel and quality are comparable to many of the big-name brands, making them a tempting option at this price.

In line with other aero socks, the Rock Bros socks use a ribbed material on the upper, with a silicone band around the top and a thicker section under the foot. You can get them in sizes S, M and L, covering US shoe sizes 5-14, and the only potential downside is the large 'Rock' logo on one leg and 'Bros' on the other, although there are plenty of colour and design options to choose from.

If you're looking to add some aero gains, the Rock Bros socks are well worth considering at just $14.99. With strong wind-tunnel results, plenty of colours and a price that's hard to argue with, they're an easy upgrade for your cycling kit.

And if you're looking for more bargains, we'll have plenty more cycling deals coming your way over the next couple of days.