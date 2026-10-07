Amazon Prime Big Deal Days end at midnight tonight, October 7th. One limited-time deal I spotted is the Lego Icons Road Bike set, which has dropped in price for the third consecutive week to just £78.79.

Lego launched its first-ever road bike set back in May, with a launch price of £109.99, so this Amazon Lego deal is an incredible saving on that.

Shop the Lego Icons Road Bike set for just £78.79 on Amazon.

The spec sheet is impressive and includes a functional drivetrain and more. The 1,015-piece build certainly doesn't disappoint, and it looks like a shrunken version of one of the best aero bikes. It's a perfect gift for the cyclist in your life, even if that's yourself, and is a perfect display piece in the cycling pain cave or office

You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership and cancel anytime before the £8.99 / $14.99 per month fee kicks in.

best ever price Save 28% (£31.20) Lego Icons Road Bike: was £109.99 now £78.79 at Amazon The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) is the first road bike in the Lego Icons collection. There are 1,015 pieces in this meticulously detailed set, and it includes a functioning drivetrain with a free-spinning rear wheel. Deep-section wheels, steering, plus a removable bidon and rear light complete the build.

Image 1 of 3 The Lego Icons Road Bike set comes loaded with true to life details. (Image credit: Lego) The Lego Icons Road Bike set makes for a stunning display piece. (Image credit: Lego) The Lego Icons Road Bike set is incredibly detailed. (Image credit: Lego) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The Lego Icons Road Bike (11380) is impressive in stature, measuring over 14 in. (36 cm) high, 23.5 in. (60 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide.

The final build comes with a stand, which is reminiscent of some of the best smart trainers, making it a brilliant display piece in the pain cave.

It's also a fully functioning road bike Lego build with front-wheel steering and a fully working drivetrain. The drivetrain features a functional chain made of individual Lego 'links' that rotate when you turn the cranks, and even more impressively, it features a fully working freewheel, allowing the rear wheel to spin independently for that satisfying real-world coasting effect.

There are no discounts on the Lego Icons Road Bike in the US, it remains at full price of £129.99 on Amazon US.