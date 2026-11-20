The hearings into the case of Wolfgang Rieke, the truck driver who struck and killed Davide Rebellin, have concluded with no charges brought.

Two years ago, a first-instance trial concluded with Rieke being sentenced to a four-year jail term after hitting and killing Rebellin in 2022. However, the Venice Court of Appeals ruled last week that Rieke is unfit to participate in an appeal trial, so the case has been dropped, according to the Ansa news agency.

Rieke, 66, currently resides in a nursing home after suffering a stroke in 2024, and this summer his lawyers obtained a doctor's report on his psychological and physical ability to participate in the trial. The report concluded that Rieke is mentally unable to stand trial.

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"The family acknowledges what happened. There is certainly respect for the judicial decisions and today's. There is certainly no bitterness; there is acknowledgement and respect for his health," said Rebellin's family's lawyer, Davide Picco.

"Justice has certainly worked, given that the Prosecutor's Office transferred the defendant from Germany to Italy. He served several months in prison and then under house arrest. His health condition then led to today's sentence."

Rieke, who had previously pled guilty to a non-fatal hit-and-run and drunk driving, struck and killed Rebellin as he was on a training ride in Montebello Vincentino on November 30, 2022, shortly after he retired from racing. He then fled the scene, leading authorities to launch a multi-country search.

He turned himself in to German police in June 2023 and was later handed a four-year sentence after the judge rejected several initial plea deals. After suffering a stroke two years ago, the case against him will not continue.

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"We are satisfied that the judges have accepted our requests, acknowledging Mr. Rieke's current health conditions, which prevent him from consciously participating in the trial," said Rieke's lawyer, Andrea Nardin, according to the Corriere del Veneto.

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