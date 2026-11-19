A host of representatives from the cycling world, including Demi Vollering, Eddy Merckx, and Paul Seixas, will attend an audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican next week.

UCI President David Lappartient described the November 23 event as "an opportunity to strengthen cycling's commitment, as a sport, to promoting peace and intercultural dialogue among peoples."

The Dicastery for Culture and Education and the Vatican's multi-sport association are organising the audience in collaboration with the UCI.

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Past and present Grand Tour champions are among a group of over 100 "distinguished guests" attending, in addition to organisers of all men's and women's Grand Tours and other races, and representatives from various cycling federations.

Vollering, Merckx, and Seixas will be joined by a host of current and former road riders, including Bernard Hinault, Annemiek van Vleuten, Greg LeMond, Elisa Longo Borghini, Francesco Moser, Miguel Indurain, Jeannie Longo, Vincenzo Nibali, Chris Froome, and Mark Cavendish.

Multiple para-cycling world champion Ricardo Ten Argilés, multiple BMX world champion Mariana Pajón, and Ukrainian cyclist Anna Kolyzhuk, who suffered a serious spinal injury in a crash during a race this year, will also attend.

Ahead of the event, Lappartient "highlighted the longstanding historical roots between cycling and the Catholic Church, from races organised by parish communities and cycling teams inspired by Gospel values, to the various meetings with Popes throughout the 20th century and the recent passage of the Giro d’Italia through the Vatican during the 2025 Jubilee."

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The event will see Pope Leo XIV take an audience with the riders before the UCI symbolically donates several bicycles to Caritas Rome, a charitable organisation founded by the Episcopal Conference of Italy.

The audience isn't the first time the Pope and the cycling world have come together. In 2025, the Pope blessed the peloton ahead of the final stage of the Giro d'Italia, which started in the Vatican. The stage was dedicated to Pope Francis, who died in April.

Several other Popes have addressed the Giro in the past, including Pope Paul VI in 1964 and Pope John Paul II in 2000. Pope John Paul II also offered his support to the Amore e Vita cycling team in the 1990s and 2000s.

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