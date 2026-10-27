It's indoor cycling week here at Cyclingnews, and our experts will be bringing a week of indoor-riding advice and features, from the best cycling apps to buying advice on the best smart trainers.

The Wahoo Kickr V6 is undoubtedly one of the most impressive and expensive indoor smart trainers on the market. It holds the title of the best smart trainer for racing, and just narrowly missed out on the best overall to its more budget-friendly Wahoo Kickr Core 2 sibling.

Right now at Tredz you can pick up the Wahoo KICKR V6 for just £699, discounted by £75.99 from its usual £774.99.

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If you're gearing up for indoor riding, you won't go wrong with either of these Wahoo offerings. However, if you want to take your indoor riding beyond fitness and casual spins, the Wahoo Kickr V6 takes things up a level, with an all-new Race Mode which uses WiFi capability to broadcast power up to 10x faster.

As well as seamless connectivity, this Wahoo Kickr deal is paired with the equally impressive Zwift Click and Cog virtual shifting system, perfect for Zwift racing. The Cog and Click is considered a significant tactical advantage, as virtual shifting changes resistance electronically at the trainer flywheel without moving the physical chain. So no risk of dropped chains, loud crunching, or hesitation that can come with a standard cassette when dumping gears during a sprint.

If you are looking for an all-in-one indoor set-up, then Zwift currently has 15% off the Zwift Ride V2 bundle. Or if you're after a more budget-friendly purchase, there is 20% off the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Cog and Click. You'll have to be quick, as these deals end very soon.

In his Wahoo Kickr V6 review, Cyclingnews' Associate Editor, Josh Croxton, awarded it a flawless 5 out of 5-star review. Although Josh chose to test the cassette version, the build is exactly the same as the Zwift Cog and Click version.

You get the hassle-free virtual shifting, and the Kickr's top-level specs include 2200-watt resistance, 20% gradient, +/- 1% accuracy and five-degree left-right movement courtesy of the Axis feet.

If you prefer a cassette model, then Wahoo has that available for £774.99.

This Wahoo Kickr deal is UK-only, but below you'll find the best deals available in your territory on Wahoo trainers, including the Kickr V6.