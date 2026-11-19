Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali have confirmed that Domenico Pozzovivo will race on with the team next year, the Italian climber continuing in the peloton past his 44th birthday.

"Some riders are part of a team. Others are part of cycling history. Domenico Pozzovivo will continue racing in Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali colours in 2027! Passion has no age. Class is timeless," the team announced on Wednesday.

Pozzovivo, who turns 44 on November 30, has been racing since 2005, with next year marking his 22nd season as a pro. He retired at the end of 2024 as he and his wife Valentina welcomed their first child, Diana, before returning in April on a one-year deal.

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Pozzovivo didn't race the Giro d'Italia in 2026 after his team didn't receive an invite, but he told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he's hoping to make a record-breaking 19th appearance at his home Grand Tour next May.

"Now I'm at 18, tied with Wladimiro Panizza, and... yes, I'd like to," he said. "Also because nowadays it's rare for a professional career to last beyond 12-14 years. So it would be a record that, while not unbeatable, could last a long time.

"Competition is the foundation of sport, and yes, I confess that it makes me happy. Finishing ahead of someone less than half my age doubles the satisfaction."

Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali look good for a Giro wildcard invitation next season alongside Polti-VisitiMalta, with Italy's other ProTeam, Bardiani CSF-7 Saber, not eligible for an invitation after missing the top 30 in the UCI rankings.

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Pozzovivo would be a leader for the team if they are invited. He finished the season with the second-most UCI points of any rider on the roster, only behind Serbian sprinter Dušan Rajović, and this year achieved a series of eye-catching results at the age of 43.

Highlights of his 2026 season included third-place finishes at the Giro dell'Appennino, GP Beiras a Serra da Estrela, the Czech Tour, and a fourth place at the Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes.

"Between training and races, a million kilometres – actually, even more. At least 1.1 million. And I still haven’t stopped," he told Gazzetta.

"Training isn't a big deal for me, and I enjoy cycling. My performance, considering my age, is decent. So I turn the tables: why shouldn't I? Besides, I'm naturally drawn to challenging myself and my limits. That's the main thing."

Pozzovivo said that he had to negotiate with his wife to continue racing. He's balanced family life with time on the bike, while he has also completed his third degree (studies in nutrition sciences have followed previous degrees in business economics and sports science), with a fourth possibly upcoming.

"It was a fairly long 'negotiation', so to speak. When I stopped, at the end of 2024, one of the reasons was to be as close as possible to my daughter, who was about to be born," he said.

"But I started again because I realised that things could be reconciled, given that cycling is still important but no longer comes first. I'm trying to put it all together, and I think I can do it.

"If you love studying, and I do, it's right to continue doing so because staying up-to-date is essential – keeping up with the latest discoveries in practice. Specifically, I've delved deeper into nutrition sciences because it's something that, in endurance sports, now affects performance by 50%.

"Next year I'd like to take the state exam to become a nutritional biologist. To answer your question... Maybe, but I don't rule out the possibility that I might be interested in a Master's degree."

Now, however, Pozzovivo will turn his focus to training for 2027 and that possible return to the Giro d'Italia, where he's finished in the top 10 on seven occasions. Will it be his final season on the bike?

"We'll see. It's not a given," he concluded.

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