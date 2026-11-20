The further into the off-season it went, the more likely it seemed that five-time Grand Tour winner Primož Roglič's career was going to end before he wanted it to.

Without a team for 2027 and running out of options – with a potential return to Visma and a move to Lotto Intermarché among the rumours that came to nothing during the Autumn – Roglič found the lifeline he was looking for at the last gasp, extending his stay in the peloton for one more year with NSN Cycling.

It wasn't like most of the big-name moves in modern cycling, which are signposted months in advance, but it did finally bring an answer to the question that Roglič had been answering with "We'll see, ah" and "I don't know yet" ever since July, when Red Bull team boss Ralph Denk confirmed he would be leaving.

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The idiosyncrasies that have made him one of the peloton's most popular and compelling riders won't be going anywhere, instead just repackaged in the Swiss team's colours for, as they described it, the "final chapter".

Though it should be noted that Roglič hasn't ruled out a similarly complicated re-up of his time in the sport 12 months from now, more openly putting it down to needing "some time to figure out how to make a chapter in my life where I am peaceful, but the answer is actually simple with the team name: Never Say Never."

Tudor, Pinarello Q36.5, Unibet Rose Rockets, and XDS Astana were among the other speculated landing spots for the Slovenian, but clearly none could muster up the perfect mix of financial resources, a fitting contract, or the desire to bring him in, but NSN have found room for the GC star.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Importantly, it means that instead of a nondescript 68th-place finish at Il Lombardia, 37-year-old Roglič is now in control of where his final chapter as a professional comes to an end, and he certainly won't be looking to go out with a whimper.

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"I still believe I have some work to do – in both racing and with myself," he said, when his surprise move to NSN was announced on Wednesday evening. "I have the drive and also the attitude not just to race, but also achieve things."

After his home heroics in Slovenia late in the season, Roglič will start his 12th year in the WorldTour as the reigning European time trial champion, which he wasn't even sure he'd get to wear in a race after he won it: "Maybe I'll only wear it at home. Because we haven't decided yet what I'll do next, but no matter what, I'll wear it."

But aside from that, he also proved there was life in the old dog yet, as he came second overall at the Vuelta a España – a race he's won four times – behind Enric Mas in September. And both of those key 2026 feats came after he was knocked off his bike by a driver just a month ahead of the Vuelta's start in Monaco.

Off the bike for 10 days and unsure if he would have even taken the start if it wasn't where he lived, Roglič's late-season results should be looked at with the context that what he did was nothing short of miraculous when it came to recovery. This is far from the sort of moves that saw the then Israel-Premier Tech – which was rebranded as NSN a year ago – criticised as something of a "retirement home".

Roglič may be a veteran, but he is still one of the top riders in the world.

Still able to compete with the best

Roglič raced 53 times in 2026, with mixed success, but importantly, still with success.

He opened up his campaign with a solid performance at Tirreno-Adriatico, finishing fifth overall and helping teammate Giulio Pellizzari to third on GC behind winner Isaac del Toro, and followed that up with more success in Italy by taking third at Milano-Torino.

From here, things slowed down for the Slovenian, finishing 16th at Iztulia Basque Country, and failing to impress at the Tours de Romandie and Suisse as compatriot Tadej Pogačar dominated the racing to take both titles. Roglič only managed 18th and eighth overall, respectively.

He turned things around at the Slovenian national championships, ramping up his performance with a win in the ITT and fourth in the road race, ahead of his already confirmed major goal of the Vuelta, where he was looking to stand alone at the top of the history books for the most overall titles – which he currently shares alongside Roberto Heras on four.

However, it was soon after, on July 31, that Roglič revealed he had been halted in his plans: "Got hit by a car few days ago…" read a post on his Instagram. "I won't be participating in San Sebastian and in Burgos unfortunately... not the best scenario, but it's life, eh. Now it's all systems go towards La Vuelta; we work and hope things will turn around!"

He did make it to the Vuelta, and while there were no Roglifications of old – as it was Enric Mas who stepped into the spotlight and claimed red after Pogačar crashed out – when all was said and done in Granada, Roglič could only describe second as feeling "like a victory to me".

Roglič on the Vuelta podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mas rightly took the majority of headlines as he made history for Spain, but there was a more visceral reaction from the press room as second-place Roglič answered his final question in the longer post-race press conferences. It felt like a goodbye to the race where he had enjoyed his most successful moments, with no one in the room, nor he, knowing where he'd end up next as the room filled with applause and matching gratitude from the Slovenian.

The same feelings returned at European Championships and Il Lombardia, where the enigmatic Roglič was none the wiser, still saying, "You never know when is the last one. Like everything in life, it can be a bit emotional," as he conceded that the Italian Monument could be the endpoint.

Into the off-season, Roglič next resurfaced at the Taiwan Cycling Masters, where a KOM challenge south of Taipei saw the Slovenian drop no hints at whether he'd signed a contract – instead, he continued to be cryptic in his comments.

"The people that you collect on the way, or they collect you, that you have around, they help the influence at the end on you," he said in a promotional video for the event.

"I think yes, they left a mark on me, like I said I'm always open to learn, to know more, and the more you know, the more you know that you don't know, so it's a never-ending process."

Well now we do know, as does he, that life in the pro peloton will be continuing, and while those previously ruthless punchy legs perhaps lack the same bite they had five-eight years ago, he has a diesel engine that can still power him up the highest mountains.

In his best results at the Europeans and Vuelta, it's key not to forget that it wasn't against weak fields by any means; at the former, Bruno Armirail, Stefan Küng, and Jakob Söderqvist were among those unable to live with Roglič's time, and at the latter he emerged ahead of Giro runner-up Felix Gall, new teammate Richard Carapaz, and Oscar Onley for his second place on GC.

How he could fit into NSN's plans

Even with Roglič clearly proving his worth as an asset into his late 30s, there still remains the question of how NSN will deploy their new leader and fit him into their schedules after such a late pick-up.

The team's media day is next week, and the thoughts will already be on December and January training camp ahead of the start of the 2027 season on January 1, with rider schedules among the news set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

With Carapaz, Santiago Buitrago, and Lennert Van Eetvelt, NSN had already been looking to improve their stock as a GC-hunting outfit, having failed to finish in the top 10 of all three Grand Tours in 2026. Their best results were 12th at the Giro, 68th at the Tour, and 15th at the Vuelta, but with those three mentioned above and Roglič, they suddenly have a chance at finishing in the top 10 and potentially higher of all three.

Carapaz has already suggested that it is a return to the Giro where he wants to target an overall placing, and while this would seem to interfere with a potential Slovenian homecoming for Roglič, it's actually the Tour and Vuelta that look like more likely targets.

Sharing the leadership among their new star signings lessens any chance for internal bickering, and also opens the door to Carapaz potentially chasing GC at one Grand Tour and then stages and the mountains classification at another – as he'd been doing successfully for EF in recent years.

NSN's two new leaders for 2027: Roglič and Carapaz (Image credit: Getty Images)

NSN's new foray into the GC hierarchy also represents more freedom for a rider like Roglič, who has been bitten by bad luck and crashes several times in the most pressure-filled moments riding for Visma and Red Bull – teams where you have to maintain GC success to keep your spot.

Roglič should get the freedom to pick the plan which suits him best and allows him to build up in the ways he knows will work for GT success. NSN will also offer up what Red Bull didn't in his final Vuelta for them this past summer, where a young team lacking in climbing support saw them struggle to front up numbers to muster a major challenge consistently against Mas – even if it likely would have had no effect on the final red jersey standings.

NSN can commit their younger riders Buitrago and Van Eetvelt, and the experience of George Bennett and Nick Schultz to a full-blown Roglič bid, be that at the Tour or Vuelta. And while in an age of Pogačar, Vingegaard, Evenepoel, Seixas, and Del Toro, any entrance into the top-five seems unlikely, this summer proved that anything can happen, even to the big stars, with Pogačar crashing out of the Vuelta and Vingegaard from the Tour, so it's not out of the realms of possibility that he is able to score one final Grand Tour podium, which would be his 10th, or indeed a sixth victory.

In reality, Roglič's goals could become a final stage win at the Tour – to add to the three he already has, 10 years after his first into Serre-Chevalier on stage 17 of the 2017 race – the GC title at the Tour de Suisse, which remains the only major one-week stage race missing from his palmarès from the seven, or indeed that elusive fifth Vuelta title.

Even with Pogačar probably taking the start, living by the words "Never say never" has got Roglič this far, and he'll be hoping his new team's name can carry him to the last hurrah which he deserves. There's a degree of risk in not allowing that European title win on home roads to become the denouement to his great career, but as one Slovenian famously said en route to one of his Vuelta titles: "No risk, no glory."

2027 will mark 10 years since Roglič's first Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Getty Images)

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