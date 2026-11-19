NSN Cycling Team will ride Cube bikes for the 2027 season and beyond after the team struck a deal with the German manufacturer.

Cube will provide the outfit’s World and Development teams with their Litening C:68X Aero and Air road bikes, while the Aerium C:68X will be deployed for time trials. The bikes will roll on Newmen’s Streem range of wheels, with SRAM providing the group sets and other components, while the saddles will be provided by Selle Italia.

Cube will be the team’s third bike partner in as many seasons. Factor provided their rides for a number of seasons when the squad were known as Israel-Premier Tech, but moved on at the end of the 2025 season, with Scott bikes taking their place for the 2026 season.

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Now, with the arrival of high-profile GC riders, Primož Roglič and Richard Carapaz for the 2027 season, the team will be hoping for some stability, though it is a return to the familiar for their star sprinter, Biniam Girmay, who rode the brand’s bikes at Wanty-intermarché.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Cube as our Official Bike Partner," said NSN’s General Manager, Kjell Carlström.

"From our first conversations, it was clear that we share the same vision and ambition. Cube's passion for innovation and commitment to performance make them an ideal partner for our team, as we continue to grow.

(Image credit: Newmen/Oneway)

"In 2027, we will have more of a General Classification focus and the support from Cube will be fundamental to our success across the entire racing calendar.

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"Of course, Biniam Girmay won three Tour de France stages and the green jersey with Cube, so we are looking forward to seeing Bini and his teammates create more memories."

Based in Bavaria, Cube were most recently in the WorldTour in 2025, providing bikes for Intermarché-Wanty, but when that team merged with Lotto for last season, they were forced out in favour of the Flemish squad’s Orbea bikes.

"From our first conversations through to the work already underway, we have been impressed by the team’s professionalism and its clear focus on performance," Cube’s founder and owner, Marcus Pürner, said.

"The team’s ambitions, reflected in its impressive new signings, such as Richard Carapaz and Kasper Asgreen and latest addition Primož Roglič, align closely with our own plans and long-term strategy.

"For us, this partnership also offers a valuable opportunity to work closely with the riders and technical staff, using their feedback and experience to support the continued development of our bikes."

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