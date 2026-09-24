The Zwift Big Weekend Sale drops up to 23% on the updated Zwift Ride V2 Bundle

News
By
Published

Invest in your best winter of indoor riding with the ultimate Zwift indoor setup

Zwift Ride V2 Bundle
(Image credit: Zwift)

If you're preparing for indoor season, then the Zwift Big Weekend Sale has landed. Running until September 28, these limited-time savings are on the updated Zwift Ride V2 bundle and offer huge savings of $300/£200/€200.

Shop the Zwift Big Weekend Sale – Ends September 28.

TOPICS
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.



You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.