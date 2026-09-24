If you're preparing for indoor season, then the Zwift Big Weekend Sale has landed. Running until September 28, these limited-time savings are on the updated Zwift Ride V2 bundle and offer huge savings of $300/£200/€200.

Shop the Zwift Big Weekend Sale – Ends September 28.

We are already huge fans of the Zwift Ride and rate it as one of the best smart bikes on the market. Building on the original, the Zwift Ride V2 adds multi-length cranks, expanded saddle adjustability, and a wider-diameter handlebar, making it easy to dial in your perfect fit so you can get riding faster.

These Zwift Ride V2 deals include the Kickr Core 2 and the Cog and Click virtual shifting and gearing system. It now makes what, in our opinion, is the ultimate Zwift experience even more affordable than ever. So whether you're starting indoor riding for the first time or upgrading your current setup, the always-ready Ride is the smart bike setup of choice, designed specifically for Zwift.

Below you'll find the region-specific deals. At this price, they are sure to be popular. Like all the best cycling deals, they are only available while stocks last or until the Zwift Big Weekend Sale ends on September 28.

Zwift Big Weekend Sale deals

In our original Zwift Ride Smart Frame review, we awarded it an impressive 4.5-star rating and considered it a significant step forward for indoor cycling. Highlights include a real ride feel, quiet and customizable virtual gear shifting, and full control of Zwift from your handlebars.

However, as Josh Croxton, Cyclingnews' Associate Editor, noted, it wasn't without its flaws. Questions at the time around the software, handlebar fit, and the fixed cranks meant it missed out on that perfect score.

As if by magic, Zwift has dropped the new V2 and addressed these shortcomings. The V2 model now has multi-length crank arms as standard, so riders can choose between 160, 165, 170, 172.5, and 175mm crank arms. That means the new compact frame will now also accommodate riders from 4'10 to 6'6.

Elsewhere, new additions include an updated seatpost design for more fore-aft adjustability and an overall minor cosmetic update, including a new head tube badge at the front of the bike featuring the Zwift squirrel logo.

The handlebars now have a larger diameter and an oversized, flatter top section designed to give you a wider, more ergonomic surface to rest your hands on.

Image 1 of 3 Riders can choose between 160, 165, 170, 172.5, and 175mm crank arms on the V2 Ride (Image credit: Zwift) The Zwift Ride V2 handlebars have a larger diameter and an oversized, flatter top section. (Image credit: Zwift) The updated seatpost gets more fore-aft adjustability. (Image credit: Zwift) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

This October, the Zwift Companion app will also get a fresh new look. Major updates to the home screen will simplify the experience, bringing ride stats front and centre.

Zwift is also set to further expand Watopia, the most popular destination in indoor cycling. Inspired by the West Coast of California and Catalina Island, this expansion adds roughly 18 kilometres of new roads and two crit-style circuits designed specifically for racing.