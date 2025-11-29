Save $500 on this ultra-premium Garmin watch you've probably never heard of in this Black Friday deal that slipped under everyone's radar

I've spent the last 48 hours (and counting) keeping our Black Friday Garmin Deals live hub ticking over, as well as our main Black Friday Bike Deals pages. This has meant a LOT of time checking for price drops on, mainly, Garmin smart watches. We've seen the lowest ever prices on the Epix, as well as great deals on the Forerunner models, but what I've unearthed I think blows them out of the water.

You may not have heard of the Quantix model before, because it is billed as a watch for seafarers, but within it, it holds all the same features as Garmin's other top-flight smart watches, just in an extremely classy titanium body, and alongside features like fish forecast and ocean navigation.

If you'd prefer to head straight to the deal, you can do that here: Quantix 7X Solar $1,099 $599

This is as cheap as this watch has ever been, as checked by the camelcamelcamel price tracking service, but more than that – having stared at very tactical-looking watches for endless hours – I think this is by far the best-looking watch Garmin makes.

Even if you don't own a boat...hell, even if you live hundreds of miles from a body of water, this is still a great watch. It covers all the functions for daily life that any good smartwatch should have, as well as running, cycling, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, and even indoor climbing. It's a very complete package.

You might think 'ooh, that metal band is a bit hefty for sports, though!', and you'd be right, but a silicone band is also included to take that weight off your mind.

This isn't the latest model – that's the Quantix 8, which is also on sale at Walmart right now – but it's the highest tier model with the fancy titanium band, and it by far has the best discount.

It's not one that's graced our list of the best cycling watches at full price, but at the moment, it's certainly besting a great many options, not just from Garmin but across the whole smartwatch market.

Save 45% Garmin Quantix 7X Solar: was $1,099 now $599 at Amazon Everything you need for an active life, but wrapped up in a visual package that wouldn't look out of place at a dinner party. It'll handle basically any sport you can think of, as well as forecast when the best time to go fishing is. Not many smartwatches can do that!

Save 22% Garmin Quantix 7X Solar: was £899 now £699 at Garmin Well, it's not quite as mind-blowing a deal in the UK, but given we're an island nation I'd wager a lot more UK residents per capita live near the sea so it's still worth highlighting.



Why choose this over any other Garmin model?

I love what smartwatches bring to the table, but one thing that I think lets them down, especially in the mid-range, is that they aren't very smart. I don't mean in terms of tech, because they're definitely smart in the digital sense, but I mean smart in the visual sense. They look too 'Tactical Terry' for my liking in many cases, and I want a watch to look like a watch.

When you aren't charting the high seas, or running, or climbing, or even (dare I say it) cycling with this on your wrist, it looks like a relatively normal watch at a glance, and that's important.

It's also now cheaper than the Fenix 8, which itself is at a lowest-ever price right now, by $150, despite starting from an SRP that $100 more than the Fenix 8. Basically, you're getting more watch for less money.

If you want to save even more then the Epix Pro is an eye-watering 59% off, and even cheaper than the Quantix, but you don't get that metal band or solar charging. Or the fish forecast.

(Image credit: Future)

